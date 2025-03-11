The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 7, 2025: Steffy confronts Luna

Steffy confronts Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 7, 2025.

The week wraps up with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) telling Finn (Tanner Novlan) that she loves him. She tells Finn to please forget about Luna (Lisa Yamada) and hopes that they never have to talk about her again. He apologizes and says that he just can’t do that. Steffy looks haunted.

Bill (Don Diamont) gently reminds Luna that Tom is dead. She insists that her father is not only alive but she knows who he is.

At Forrester Creations, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) thinks back to the kiss with Daphne (Murielle Hilaire). Zende (Delon De Metz) walks in and wants to know why Carter isn’t stopping her from going back to Paris.

In the design office, Hope (Annika Noelle) says she respects Daphne’s talent, but if she thinks she can put “moves” on her man and not do anything, she has another thing coming. Daphne says she’s seen women like Hope before, women who use men to get what they want. Hope warns her to stay away.

Carter tells Zende that Daphne needs to get back to Paris, but Zende thinks it has something to do with Carter.

Hope tells Daphne that she and Carter are in a committed relationship, but Daphne says the guilt of taking the company away from the Forresters is eating away at him. She wonders how long it can last.

Bill asks Luna who her father is, and she reveals that it’s Finn. He’s stunned.

Steffy tells Finn that he needs to get Luna out of his head. When he points out that he’s her father, Steffy reminds him that she’s not a child and she killed two men and almost killed her. He feels responsible and thinks her actions could be a byproduct of her unstable upbringing, which shocks Steffy. She doesn’t think having a messed up childhood can lead someone to kill two people. She thanks God that Luna is locked up in prison. Finn slowly reveals that Luna is under house arrest at Bill’s house.

Zende knows Carter is the reason Daphne is leaving, because she has feelings for her and she has feelings for him.

Daphne tells Hope that Carter feels conflicted about what they did. She also points out that this whole arrangement worked out really great for Hope, who got her line back and her mother was installed as CEO. Hope says nothing will stop Carter from loving her, and nothing will stop her from loving him. She thinks Daphne is leaving LA because she can’t get Carter to feel the same thing about her.

Bill wants to know how Luna found out about Finn. When she reveals that he showed up and she answered the door, he’s furious, reminding her of the conditions of her house arrest. Luna says Finn did tests and the results are crystal clear. She tells Bill that Poppy lied to Finn about Luna being his daughter. Bill hopes Finn keeps his mouth shut about where she is, or else she’ll end up locked up in prison for the rest of her life.

Steffy can’t believe Luna is at Bill’s. She’s also stunned when Finn reveals that he went to the prison to see Luna, and then she went to Bill’s house to see Luna. When he says he needed to see his daughter, she reminds him that his daughter tried to kill her.

Carter tells Zende he loves Hope and he’s committed to her, and he doesn’t like that Zende is questioning his love for her.

Daphne tells Hope to ask Carter why he’s feeling so vulnerable. She says he’s lost his principles and values and now he’s a shell of himself. She respects him for the man he is. And Carter knows Daphne feels that way about him.

Luna says she can’t go back to prison now that she has a father. He’s a good person and that means she can be a good person, too. She can finally be her father’s daughter.

Steffy is more than upset knowing that Luna is under house arrest. Finn says he was never going to keep that information from her. He hates what Luna did to her, but at the same time she’s his daughter and she’s a part of him. He can’t change that about her. Steffy points out that he can’t change the crimes Luna committed. Finn says Luna begged him to understand that it wasn’t her committing those crimes. Steffy says it was Luna who did that and wants to know how Finn can’t see that. He says she’s his little girl and he never got to be her father from the beginning. He never would have failed her. Steffy asks if Finn told her the truth and he says she does know.

Steffy asks Finn how Luna reacted upon hearing the news. He says she broke down in tears because it was so intense. Steffy wonders if it was as intense as it was for her to be locked in that cage. She cried, too, wondering if she’d ever see her kids or husband again. Steffy asks if Luna told him that she made her beg for her life, and she knows she’s manipulating Finn and Bill. When she grabs her keys, Finn tells her that he loves Steffy because she’s the most important person to him in this world, but she has to leave.

Hope doesn’t want Daphne to miss her flight, but Daphne says she flies on private planes. Carter walks in and Hope tells him they don’t need her there anymore. She tells him to tell Daphne to leave for Paris.

Finn can’t stop thinking about his conversation with Luna. He looks over at the pictures of Steffy on the shelf and is conflicted.

At Bill’s house, Luna is looking at pictures of Finn when Steffy walks in and tells her she’s not going to get away with this. When Luna says she’s sorry, Steffy reminds her that she laughed in her face and made her beg for her life. Luna says she never meant to hurt anyone, and she’d never do anything to hurt anyone, especially now that she knows Finn is her father. When she calls it her dream, Steffy tells her that she’s a murderer who will spend the rest of her life in prison and she’s never going to see Finn again. Luna glares at her.