The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 11, 2025: Luna pleads with Steffy and Finn

Li learns the shocking truth about Finn and Poppy in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 11, 2025.

We begin today at the Spencer Estate, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Bill (Don Diamont) that getting Luna (Lisa Yamada) out of prison is “sick” and she vows to put Luna behind bars for good. She’ll never see or hear from Finn (Tanner Novlan) again. Luna looks heartbroken.

Finn thinks back to what Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) said about the relationship between a parent and a child. He sends a text message to Steffy asking how things are going. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in, sees how upset Finn is and immediately asks what’s wrong. Finn tells her there’s something he should have told her years ago.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are relaxing on the couch and Taylor says that they can pretend that Luna isn’t an obstacle in Steffy’s marriage. They know they raised a strong woman who can handle everything. She feels terrible that she can’t do anything to help Steffy right now.

Li wants to know what’s wrong. Finn says it has to do with Poppy. He says that when she stayed with them all those years ago, “something happened.” He clarifies that something happened between them.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) impresses Sheila with his drink-making skills. She spots someone ogling Deacon and he advises her to “go easy on her.” Poppy (Romy Park) walks in and is very happy to see Sheila. Deacon gives her a hard time about how they’re understaffed because they lost two good employees because of her daughter. It takes the light out of Poppy’s eyes.

Ridge says it’s a good thing Luna is behind bars, where she can’t hurt their daughter.

Steffy demands answers from Bill. She wants to know if he used his influence to get Luna out of prison. Bill remains silent.

Li wants to know what happened between Finn and her sister. He reminds them that they were out of the house a lot while he was growing up and that’s why Poppy was there. He explains that when he was 18, they were alone a lot. He tearfully admits that they “became close” and before he can say it, Li starts freaking out that Finn slept with her sister. She’s devastated.

Poppy tries to apologize to Deacon, telling him that she’s ashamed of Luna’s actions. Sheila reminds Deacon that Luna is Poppy’s daughter and that nothing will ever break the bond between mother and daughter. Poppy says a lot has been going on, noting that she “disappeared.” Sheila is quiet, but she’s clearly thinking about it.

Taylor and Ridge marvel that they live in a world where Sheila is Finn’s mother and Luna is his daughter.

Steffy can’t believe Bill would put her life at risk. Bill says Steffy won’t be able to understand the connection he has with Luna based on their traumatic childhoods. She pulls out her phone to call the police. Luna looks to Bill in fear, but he’s not giving anything away.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon can’t believe Luna isn’t in prison and he asks Sheila why she didn’t tell him. She didn’t want to upset him.

Li is shocked that Poppy would take advantage of Finn. He says the only reason he’s telling Li about it now is because he recently learned something. Even though they moved on from it, when Li proved Tom Starr and Jack weren’t Luna’s father he did a test. Poppy lied to him about him not being Luna’s father and he trusted her, but she betrayed him. He’s furious that Poppy would leave him out of his child’s life. “Luna’s my daughter,” he says. Li breaks down.

Steffy has 9-1-1 on her phone, but before she can call the police, Ridge calls. He tells her father that she’s at Bill’s house with Luna. She explains what happened and Ridge says he’s on the way. He ends the call and tells Taylor they have to get going. Luna begs Steffy not to call the police.

Li refuses to believe Finn, thinking it’s one of Poppy’s lies. Finn says he took a paternity test, two of them. There’s no mistake. Li can’t believe her sister and son did this under her roof, and that Luna is his child. She asks if Steffy knows. First Sheila and now Luna. Finn says his heart breaks for Steffy because they have been tested over and over again. Li is glad they have time to process this while Luna is in jail, but Finn reveals that Bill got Luna out of jail and Steffy is over there now. He has to leave to get to Steffy because he’s worried about her. Li tells him to go, but she’s furious. She sends Poppy a text to come see her.

Poppy explains that Luna is incarcerated “somewhere.” She gets a text from Li and smiles, thinking maybe she knows something about Luna. She tells Sheila she’s happy that this awful situation has brought them closer together.

Li is furious that Poppy has been lying to her this whole time.

Luna tries to explain what happened to Steffy, who thinks what she did was premeditated. Luna tries to explain herself in a breathless, nearly hysterical fashion. Ridge rushes in and unloads on Bill. Bill explains that they won’t be able to understand, but he relates to her because she felt she had no choice but to lash out. And she was being beaten in prison. Taylor says Bill can’t fix that. Steffy tells her she’s going back to prison. Finn arrives and Luna pleads with him to help her. Everyone looks at Finn to see what he says as she begs her dad to help.