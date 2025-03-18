The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 18, 2025: Hopes true colors shine through

Luna reveals the truth about her identity to Sheila while Hope struggles to understand what Carter did in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 18, 2025.

We begin today at the Forrester Estate, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says she knew Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) would get the company back. Ridge says it seemed like Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) was waiting for them. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) knows that Carter had to relieve himself of the burden of his guilt and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) agrees. Steffy says she’s grateful that the company is back in the family.

Carter tells Hope (Annika Noelle) that Eric and Ridge came to the company. She asks what they wanted, thinking they were there because they want to come back after the success they’ve had. She points out that they’re still in charge of the LLC, but Carter doesn’t say anything.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) says everyone has turned their back on Luna (Lisa Yamada) and she killed two of her friends in the restaurant and she can’t believe she thinks they’re alike. She thinks Luna should be in prison. Luna says she was pardoned and she’s free. Sheila can’t believe she came back to the scene of her crime. Luna says she’s there to see Sheila. Luna says they’re very much alike because it runs in their blood. When Sheila calls her crazy, Luna says she’s just like her grandmother. This gives Sheila pause.

Eric is so glad that Carter came through. Steffy says she doesn’t let him off the hook so easily, given that he allowed himself to be misled by Hope.

Hope says Carter should tell Ridge and Eric to set a meeting, but for now, she wants to have some quality time with Carter. Carter appreciates everything she does and he values their relationship more than anything. Hope says she agrees with him and knows how he feels. He tells her that he will always protect her. Finally, he says he made a decision that he hopes she will agree with.

Luna explains that she has nowhere to go and no one to turn to. She was hoping her grandmother would help. She reveals that she’s Sheila’s granddaughter, which makes Sheila laugh. “You must think I’m stupid,” Sheila snarls, warning Luna not to mess with her. She wants Luna to leave and threatens to call the police, but when Luna reveals that Finn is her father, Sheila stops.

Steffy thinks Carter is over the “Logan influence” and Eric agrees that great strides were made. Taylor asks about Brooke, and Daphne wonders if she will have to step down. Steffy points out that she and Ridge are co-CEOs again, and while she can work with Brooke, “Hope has to go.”

Carter says he’s been struggling with the takeover. It hasn’t felt right to him. He cites his oath to the Bar Association and says he breached his duty. What they did, he says, is wrong. Hope says he’s letting them get into his head, and that his accomplishments are being celebrated all around the world. That’s because his name is on the LLC papers. Hope angrily asks what he did.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Sheila thinks Luna is a pathological liar. Luna says she can ask her dad, but Sheila reminds her that Tom is dead. Luna says she can ask Finn, who just found out he’s her father. Sheila says Luna messed with tests before and wouldn’t put it past her to do it again. Luna explains that Finn took two tests, but Sheila really doesn’t believe her.

Steffy says Hope is a thief, and Taylor agrees. Steffy says she can’t stay at the company and has to find another job.

Hope wants to know what Carter did, wondering if they pressured him while he was vulnerable. She knows that’s how Ridge was able to get under his skin. Carter tells her that she doesn’t need to worry, telling her he made a deal with Ridge and Eric. He tells her that he tore up the papers and gave the company back to the Forresters.

Luna knows this was the last thing Sheila was expecting but it’s the truth. Sheila asks why Finn didn’t tell her. Luna says Steffy is furious about it, which makes Sheila pause. Sheila slowly approaches Luna, staring at her in her eyes. She smiles and says she believes her. She pulls Luna close and kisses her on the lips. She’s full of joy and laughter as she hugs Luna, but something feels off.

Steffy says there should be no involvement with Hope to discourage everything she did to betray them.

Hope is furious that Carter “caved” to them. She says she stuck her neck out for him and “loved” him. Carter asks why she said “love” in the past tense. Hope, in hysterical tears, says she thought Carter knew she loved him and that they were getting rid of toxic leadership.

Carter says what they did was wrong, and they have given him a second chance. Hope asks about her, and about her line. Carter says he insisted that Hope for the Future remains, but when she asks if he got it in writing, she laughs and says they gave them every reason not to trust them. They’re going to deceive them. Hope says this changes everything now that they’re not in charge. All of Carter’s ideas will be sidelined again. She’ll never understand why he did this. Carter says he needs her to give them a chance and they will both be fine. Hope wants to know how he could throw away everything they worked for and she wants to know how he could do this to her.