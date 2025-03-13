The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 13, 2025: fallout from the pardon

Everyone deals with the aftermath of the pardon in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 13, 2025.

After yesterday’s bombshell ending, we begin today with Li (Naomi Matsuda) trying to kill Poppy (Romy Park) for what she did to Finn (Tanner Novlan). Poppy is about to pass out.

At the Spencer Estate, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can’t believe Chief Baker (Dan Martin) is releasing Luna (Lisa Yamada) after she gets a pardon. Luna is overjoyed and looks to Finn, who looks stunned.

At Il Giardino, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) finishes up with a customer and then goes to Deacon (Sean Kanan) and kisses him, saying he looked a little lonely. She can tell he’s thinking about Poppy and how seeing her makes him think about what Luna did to Tom and Hollis.

Poppy begs with her sister to let her go. Li looks intent on killing her, but at the last minute she lets go and says she knew Poppy would make selfish decisions. Poppy knows how it looks but insists that there was nothing “sordid or dirty” about it. Li doesn’t care, she’s disgusted.

Sheila knows that they both miss Tom and Hollis. Deacon can’t believe they’re gone. It isn’t fair. Sheila blames Luna for all of it.

Luna can’t believe she’s free. Baker says she’s been relieved of the “legal consequences” of her actions. He says there’s paperwork on the way to finalize it and there’s nothing he can do no matter how much he wants to put her back in prison. He warns her not to slip up or else she’ll be back, and “whoever” freed her won’t be foolish enough to do it again. After Baker leaves, Steffy and Ridge are furious with Bill (Don Diamont) but Luna swears she won’t mess up her second chance now that she’s free again.

Poppy says Li could have killed her, and Li points out that she still could do it. Poppy reminds her that Finn was 18 and they had a connection. They still care about each other, she says, but Li knows Poppy “used” her son and now his cousin is his daughter and she tried to kill his wife after killing two men.

Deacon doesn’t want to hate Poppy every time he sees her, but she raised a monster and she has some blame in it. Sheila points out that if DNA can dictate how someone turns out, then Tom has some blame too. Deacon can’t believe Tom’s DNA led to a murderer.

Luna hopes that there’s a part of Finn that’s happy she’s not going back to prison. Steffy shuts her down and says they’re going to fight this. Ridge and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) agree. Luna knows why they feel the way they do, but she hopes Finn can see that it’s a good thing. Steffy tells Finn to tell her that he doesn’t want anything to do with her. Bill tells them all to leave his house, but before they leave, Steffy tells Luna to stop calling Finn her father because she’s never going to see him again. Finn looks back once before he leaves, but he keeps going as tears stream down Luna’s face.

Poppy knows Li hates her more than ever. But Finn gave her a beautiful daughter. Li scoffs and says she raised a murderer. Poppy hopes she’ll have a chance at life now that she’s at Bill’s. Li can see that Luna is going to float through life just like her mother; she calls Poppy a horrible human being and tells her to leave her life. “You are not my sister,” she snarls.

Sheila knows how Deacon must feel given what Luna did, especially to her cousin’s wife. Even though she doesn’t get along with Steffy, she never would have wished that on her. She realizes that some people deserve to be locked up for life.

Back at home, Taylor wonders if Bill was behind Luna’s pardon. Ridge knows it was Bill. This was all him.

Now that they’re alone, Luna asks if Bill was the one who got her a second chance. When he doesn’t say anything, she knows it was him. He says there were a million reasons why he shouldn’t have done it, but it was him. Luna hugs him and he hugs her back.

As Steffy and Finn get home, Steffy says this was all Bill’s fault. She doesn’t know how he could do that but Finn thinks they’re bonding over their shared trauma. Steffy says none of that matters, and they have to find a way to get Luna back to prison. “This time for good.” When she walks away, Finn is left to think about it all.

Taylor is furious with Bill. Ridge says they need to ignore him and not give him attention. Taylor hates Bill for what he did. Ridge gives her a hug.

Bill tells Luna not to make him regret his actions. He knew how angry people would be, but he wanted to give Luna a second chance and he tells her to be the best version of herself and to live her best life. He tells her that she can’t stay there any longer and she needs to go. Luna says she understands and she thanks him for what he did. She vows to reward his kindness somehow. She hugs him, and then he says he has a meeting. “Be gone when I get back,” he says.

Steffy tells Finn that she’s trying to find a way to accept that Luna is his daughter. It would have been easier for her to accept it if Luna was in prison. First Sheila, and now Luna. They’re surrounded by “psychos.” She makes Finn promise not to make the same mistake with Luna that he did with Sheila. Steffy is so upset at Bill. Thanks to his stupidity, they have to deal with this. And Luna called him “dad” and that means she wants a relationship with him. That can’t happen, she says. She wants Finn to understand that.

Luna thinks back to seeing Finn and finding out that he’s her father. She’s not going to lose him now.

Steffy tells Finn he has to take the lead on getting Luna locked up again. He needs to make sure she goes to prison for life. He hugs her and says he understands, but he looks torn.