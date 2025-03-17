The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 17, 2025: Ridge and Eric celebrate

Luna asks for forgiveness while Ridge and Eric celebrate in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 17, 2025.

We kick off the week with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) telling Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that he was worried that their friendship was damaged beyond repair, but he’s so glad to have his friend back.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she still believes in her relationship with Carter. Brooke can’t understand why Daphne (Murielle Hilarie) would kiss him, but Hope thinks she’s trying to sabotage her relationship. Why did she become so bold?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is stunned that Daphne has feelings for Carter. Daphne admits she was ready to run away to Paris but after talking to Hope, she decided to stay.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) wants her mother to admit she knew her father was Finn but she used Tom Starr and all the other men to cover it up. Poppy (Romy Park) admits that she knew it could be possible but she never would have wanted to bring that situation to Finn or her sister.

At Il Giardino, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) looks at pictures of Hayes and when Deacon (Sean Kanan) walks up, she shows him the pictures and says she misses her grandson.

Poppy hoped Luna’s father really was Bill. She says she made mistakes and has regrets, but nothing compares to what Luna has done. Poppy asks if Bill fell for Luna’s advances, but Luna shuts it down and tells her that she’d love to be with one Spencer: Will. She knows it’s a long shot but she has no one anymore. Luna says Bill kicked her out and she has nowhere to go. She asks her mother if they can have a fresh start.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in and Steffy says they were just catching up. Steffy asks if Daphne is still leaving, and she asks her to stay. Daphne agrees. She’s not going anywhere for now.

Hope is trying to give Carter the benefit of the doubt, and trust in their feelings for each other. She doesn’t think he would ever let her down.

Eric (John McCook) knows that this was hard on Carter but they’re glad it’s over. Carter admits that it was a tough road but he’s proud of the things he accomplished. Ridge still blames it all on Hope and Eric points out that Hope won’t be happy when she finds out what Carter did.

Taylor asks Daphne if Hope wanted her gone because of the kiss. Daphne says Carter feels terrible about taking over the company.

Hope says she loves Carter. Brooke points out that the company, minus Ridge and Eric, feels “wrong.”

Carter knows that Hope will be upset, but he couldn’t go on that way. The success feels empty without the important people in his life. Ridge says this is the man he missed, and he hugs Carter.

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Poppy can’t believe Luna wants a fresh start. Luna swears this wasn’t her and wants to start over. Poppy asks if she wants a man like Bill Spencer and Luna says she would love that, but she also wants her mother back. She hopes she wants that too. Poppy shocks her by telling her that she would never want a relationship with Luna after she killed two men and tried to frame her for the crime. Poppy says Luna is dead to her and she brought shame on the family. When she shoves Luna, Luna’s face contorts and she tells her mother not to touch her.

Sheila tells Deacon it’s hard for her because she misses her grandchild and the connection she had. Deacon tells her to stay strong and have hope.

Luna tells Poppy to never touch her after what she’s done, depriving Luna of her father. Poppy says she’s had enough of Luna’s sob story about her sad childhood. It wasn’t that bad. She almost killed her father’s wife, so now they hate her and Poppy hates her. She tells Luna to get out of town because she’s burned every bridge and everyone despises her. She’s not going home to Poppy or Finn, and if it’s the last time she sees her, so be it. “I didn’t turn you into what you’ve become,” Poppy says. She adds that there’s no one on earth who will accept her. Luna smiles. “Maybe there is, mom. Maybe there is.”

Ridge and Eric walk in and reveal that the company is back in their hands again. Everyone celebrates, thrilled by the news.

Hope lights some candles as she looks at a photo of her with Carter. She tells him she wanted to do something nice so they can talk. She still believes in him and in their relationship. They hug, but Carter looks troubled.

Luna walks into Il Giardino. Sheila sees her and says she’s going to call the police. Luna says she’s been pardoned and Sheila says no one would pardon a homicidal maniac. Luna says she’s all alone and she has no one to turn to, but she hopes there’s someone she can turn to. Sheila doesn’t see anyone who would ever forgive her, but Luna thinks Sheila will.

Steffy can’t believe Ridge convinced him to tear up the paperwork. Taylor is thrilled the company is back in the family’s hands. Ridge says Carter hated the estrangement between them. Eric is thrilled to have the company he founded with Stephanie back in his hands. “The Forresters are back in charge.”

Hope hands Carter a glass of wine and hopes they can reconnect. They’re doing so much and she hopes that they can make it through anything. When he’s quiet, she asks if something happened at the office. Carter says he always wants to be honest with her. He tells her that Ridge and Eric came by and they want the company back. Hope knows that’s what they want but she and Carter still control the company. When he hesitates, she wants him to say she’s right but he doesn’t say anything.