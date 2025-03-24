The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 24, 2025: Hope says goodbye

Hope says goodbye to Forrester Creations, and Carter, in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 24, 2025.

We begin at Forrester Creations, where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to stop her attack on Hope (Annika Noelle). Steffy says the line doesn’t align with the company’s values. Hope says she’s not going to stick around, and neither is Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). But Eric (John McCook) reminds him that they gave him a second chance and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says it won’t happen again.

Zende (Delon De Metz) is relieved that the company is back in the Forresters’ hands. Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) knows it’s a big relief for Carter too. Zende knows Carter feels bad about the coup, but Zende admits Carter did really well with the new lines. They both agree he did a great job.

Electra (Laneya Grace) can’t believe that Bill was hiding a murderer in his house. Will (Crew Morrow) tries to change the subject, asking how she feels about having her family in control of the company again. She hated what the takeover did to her family, but she doesn’t have any ill will toward Carter because he was the one who supported the jewelry line. She hopes they can find a way to work together again.

Zende asks what Daphne’s plan is to get close to Carter. She admits her emotions surprised her and that’s why she can’t go back to Paris.

Steffy says Carter is welcome to stay, but Hope isn’t. Hope pleads with him to not let them get in their way, but he’s torn. After looking at Hope and then the Forresters, he apologizes to Hope, telling her this is his livelihood and they’re his family. Hope is stunned, asking if their relationship meant anything. He points out that he loves her and this is just business; when she gets mad, he says that he took the company away from the Forresters and he needs to make it right. He tries to say that Steffy is upset now but it could change. When Brooke agrees that there has been too much division lately, Hope says it’s enough. She says goodbye to everyone, including Carter, and walks away. He runs after her.

Daphne says Carter showed her the good man that he is. Electra and Will walk in with some accessories. Zende asks about the meeting and Will says it’s a huge day for his family. He wonders if it will put an end to the drama and Zende isn’t sure. Will wonders if Hope and Steffy can find a way to work together.

Hope returns to the cabin. She’s furious. Carter is right on her heels and he says they need to talk. She says there’s nothing that needs to be said, but she reminds him that he made his choice. Carter says he stayed because it’s best for the company and he can make sure their work continues. Hope says her line is dead and there’s no place for her. Hope tells him that she already said goodbye and there’s no reason for him to be there. Carter knows she’s hurting and she’s angry, but she can’t let the Forresters tear their relationship apart. He reminds her that their relationship started before the takeover and before her line was cancelled. Surely she knows that.

Zende says they haven’t heard anything about Hope for the Future. Daphne says she can’t imagine Steffy allowing Hope to return to the company.

Steffy says they had to get rid of Hope so she doesn’t undermine the company again. Brooke is furious, but Eric wants Hope to take some time to cool down. Brooke asks to speak privately with Ridge. Steffy doesn’t think it’s a good idea, but Ridge promises Eric and Steffy that they’re in charge. Once they’re alone, Brooke reminds him that she warned him about the tension between their daughters. She’s glad he’s back and she wants to be part of the future of the company, though she’s hurt about how Ridge turned to Taylor so quickly. She misses him and she knows he misses her, and she’s willing to “look past” what he did.

Katherine Kelly Lang in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Hope says Carter’s plan was working fine, but Carter says it was eating him alive. Hope says he didn’t fight for her, and neither did Brooke. He says he’s there with her and he’s there to fix it, though she can’t believe it. She says she was wrong about the kind of man he is. She thought he knew how the Logans helped to build the company with the Forresters and they belong there too. She thought they were a team, and when Carter says they are a team, she tells him to forget their relationship ever happened.

Brooke says it feels right to see Eric and Ridge in the office, and even Steffy. She wants to put everything behind them. She misses him. She thinks about the time they spent together. Now things are different and he’s back in the office. She reminds him that she took the CEO position to try to get Carter to give the company back. Brooke tells him it hurts to think about the hurtful things he said about Hope, but she wants them to move forward with their lives, and she thinks he wants it too. She asks if he wants a future together. She kisses him, but he doesn’t reciprocate. “I want you to come home. I want to be your Logan again,” she says.

Daphne has seen the damage Hope has done to Carter and she wants him to stay far away from her.

Hope can’t believe Carter fell for Eric and Ridge’s empty promises. She says he wanted a second chance with them, and now he wants a second chance with her. All she sees in him is another disappointment in a man. She wants to know about all the things he said about standing up for the underdog, and after thinking about it she doesn’t think he has what it takes to be a leader. She risked everything for him, including her job and reputation, so she tells him to go back to Forrester Creations and leave her alone. Carter knows she’s hurting and he won’t let her pain be the end of them.