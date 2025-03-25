The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 25, 2025: Brooke asks Ridge to choose

Brooke pleads with Ridge to come back to her in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 25, 2025.

We begin today with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) telling Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that the last few months have taken a toll on their relationship and she feels like he gave up on her. Now they have a chance to get back to where they were and she hopes he feels the same way. "I want you to come back to me," she says.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Daphne (Murielle Hilaire) toast (with water) their victory. Steffy says none of this would have happened without her help. Daphne thinks Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) would have gotten to the same result on his own, but it helps that Hope (Annika Noelle) is gone. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) arrives and Steffy tells her that the company is theirs once again. Taylor knows Ridge will be so happy.

Carter tells Hope that what they have is worth fighting for. Hope says his words are hollow because he gave everything back to Ridge and Steffy. She asks if he really thinks he can trust them to be faithful. Hope thinks Carter was played, and it tore apart their relationship. Carter vows to come back from this, but Hope doesn’t look so sure.

Carter says their relationship is being tested, but she says what’s done is done because he chose the Forresters over them. Carter begs her to forgive him. She has tears in her eyes.

Steffy tells her mother that Hope walked out and they’re finally rid of her. Taylor asks about Brooke and Carter, and Steffy says she has mixed feelings about it.

Ridge asks if Brooke wants to turn back time. She says things can be the same if they want it to be. He points out that Hope caused a lot of pain for a lot of people. Brooke apologizes and says they need to put it all in the past and move forward in their lives. She asks if he wants that too.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steffy says there was no way she would allow Hope to stay. Taylor reminds her that Carter was part of that, too, but Daphne says Hope influenced him. Daphne thinks Carter would have given things back on his own. She respects him so much, and she would love to see him talking to Hope. Taylor wonders if that’s the end of them.

Hope says she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to see Carter the same way again. His actions destroyed their relationship. He asks her to take time, but she reminds him that she lost everything when he abandoned her and gave everything back to the Forresters. She points out that Steffy has it out for her and there was no way she would let Hope stay. Carter says he’ll go to Steffy on Hope’s behalf, but Hope says it would be pointless because Steffy hates her. Carter reminds her that what they did was wrong, but she reminds him that the whole takeover was his idea and she supported him. That was her mistake. Carter admits she supported him and they stole the company, and it was wrong. Hope asks if he thinks she manipulated him into signing the papers, and he says he’s owning his mistakes and she needs to own up to the “error of their ways.”

Thorsten Kaye in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge says they have been there before, with one of them having to forgive the other for something. Brooke knows Ridge didn’t turn to Taylor to hurt her, but it does. She tells him that their love got her through it all, because their love is still there and she believes in their love and its ability to get them through anything. “Even this,” she says.

Hope thinks Carter loves Ridge more than Hope, and she reminds him of the kiss with Daphne. Hope says she’s been down this road before, and she knows Daphne was putting doubts into Carter’s head about his relationship with her.

Steffy says Carter can do so much better than Hope. She thought Brooke would have left with Hope, but she thinks Brooke is trying to get Hope’s job back.

Ridge says he never doubted Brooke’s love, but accepting the CEO position was a betrayal. She reminds him that she did it for him, for the family, and now that the company is back to normal, she wants Ridge back at home, in their bed. She wants him to say he misses her, too. As she moves in to kiss him, Taylor walks in and wants to know what’s going on.

Steffy tells Daphne that she’s so grateful to her for her help. Daphne points out that she would have done the same for her. Steffy is thrilled that they accomplished what they set out to do. Daphne asks her to never reveal what they did, and Steffy realizes how much her friend has fallen for him.

Hope says Carter defended Daphne after the kiss and she can’t believe she entrusted her heart to him. Carter says his feelings for her never changed, and he wants a chance to make things right. Hope tells him that he stood there while they slandered her name. Whatever they had is over now, she says.

Taylor closes the door and congratulates Ridge on getting the company back where it belongs. She asks how Brooke feels, and Brooke says she’s happy to have things back where they belong. Taylor wonders if that’s why Brooke is trying to make one last stand for her relationship but Taylor points out that she and Ridge have committed to each other again. Brooke tells Ridge that their love will always be there, and her love is so strong. She tells him that he can’t have both of them so he has to choose. “Who do you want to spend the rest of your life with?” she asks.