The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 27, 2025: Brooke and Hope fight, fight fight

Brooke and Hope argue while Steffy and Taylor celebrate in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 27, 2025.

We begin today with a devastated Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) as she thinks back to the conversation she had with Ridge and her love for him. We see her weeping as she thinks about asking him to come back to her. Hope (Annika Noelle) storms in and slams the door, asking how she could do this to her.

In the office, Katie (Heather Tom) explains to Donna (Jennifer Gareis) what happened with the LLC paperwork. She says that Carter and Brooke will stay with the company even though Hope was fired. They both know it’s going to cause some issues between the mother and daughter.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) hugs her mother and tells her that they did it. And Ridge declared his love for Taylor. “It’s a wonderful day for the Forresters!” Taylor (Rebecca Budig) proclaims. Steffy loves that Ridge chose Taylor over Brooke, and Taylor says she could never love anyone the way she loves him. She says her heart is mended and “full of love.”

Donna thinks Brooke and Hope will work things out because “Logan women stick together.” Katie points out that their mother’s birthday is coming up and they wonder what she would think of where they are now. Donna knows it couldn’t be easy for her, being a single mother. They know she taught them all to be strong, and Hope and Brooke will pull on that strength. Katie says they will need it.

Brooke says she never should have done what she did because she lost the love of her life because of her decision. Hope says she was only trying to do what was right, but Brooke points out that she never wanted Hope to take over the company. Brooke, furious, says she only took the CEO position to get the company back for Ridge. Hope is stunned.

Steffy and Taylor make root beer floats to celebrate the “justice” that has been served. Steffy hopes this also marks the end of Hope and Carter’s relationship, just as it marks the end of Ridge and Brooke's. They toast each other.

Hope can’t believe her mother took the position to give the company back to Ridge. Brooke says they didn’t deserve to lose their legacy, which leads Hope to ask if she deserved to be called those “vile names.” Hope says Brooke can’t defend her decision, and Brooke says the same of her. Hope can’t believe that all Brooke cares about is losing Ridge. She’s furious that they did everything with the fragrance line and jewelry line, and all Brooke wanted was her “precious Ridge.” Hope wishes that for once, Brooke would choose her. She reminds her mother of all the times she picked Brooke up after Ridge left her.

Katie walks in as Hope yells at Brooke. Katie tells Hope that she can’t yell at Brooke for doing what she thought was right, leading Hope to realize that Katie knew about Brooke’s plans, too. Hope says she’s truly lost everything now, including her own mother.

Annika Noelle in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Taylor keeps smiling at Steffy, reminding Steffy that Stephanie used to celebrate with Steffy the same way. She’s so proud of her daughter and knows Stephanie would be proud of her. Steffy says she always tries to imagine what Stephanie would think about things. She recalls that her grandmother warned her about the Logans, and now they’ve finally won. Taylor says she feels giddy when she sees Ridge, like a “lovesick schoolgirl.”

Hope says there’s no one she can trust. Katie says they are Logans, but Hope says she only has her last name because Brooke was too afraid to give her Deacon’s last name. And now she has lost Carter and her mother, who have both betrayed her. Hope says Brooke abandoned her when she needed her the most. She wanted Brooke to pick her, just once. But all Brooke wanted was Ridge. When Brooke says Hope will never understand what she has with Ridge, Hope reminds her that she “had” it. Brooke says she did tell Ridge that she wants him back, but he chose Taylor. And Brooke says Steffy was wrong with how she handled things, but so was Hope. She tells Hope she’s not going to allow her to speak to her like that in her house. Hope asks if she’s kicking her out.

Steffy and Taylor dance and laugh, enjoying the victory. Steffy admits she blasts music and dances while she’s all alone. Taylor remembers when Steffy danced while she was pregnant. Taylor knows it hasn’t been easy for Steffy and she loves her so much. They get up and dance some more.

Meanwhile, Hope says she’s not welcome in Brooke’s home. Katie thinks that’s not what Brooke wants. Brooke reminds her that she told Ridge to leave to protect Hope. Hope wants to know when the cycle will end, with Brooke choosing Ridge over her daughter. Katie says Hope needs to admit to what she’s done, and even Carter had to fix things to be able to live with himself. Brooke says she told Hope there would be serious repercussions for what she did. “You did this, this was your choice,” Brooke says, reminding her of all the bad decisions she made in her life. Brooke says she lost something, too. She lost Ridge, and she blames Hope for it. “You are not my daughter,” she screams, telling Hope to leave.

Hope raises her hand to hit her mother, but Katie stops her. Hope breaks down and moves to flee, but Brooke stops her and pulls her in for a hug as Hope apologizes for everything and says she lost everything. She tells her mother she lost everything and she loves her. Brooke comforts her daughter as she sobs.