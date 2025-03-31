The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 31, 2025: Luna gets a dose of reality

Luna gets a healthy dose of reality in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 31, 2025.

We kick off the new week in Malibu, where Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are sharing a moment on the couch. Finn tells her how grateful he is for her love and how she stood by him with the news about Luna (Lisa Yamada) being his daughter. She reminds him that she promised to stand by him.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) can’t believe Luna is Finn’s daughter. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) says this should be good news, but Deacon, furious, says he wants nothing to do with her “murderous granddaughter.” When Sheila says she wants to deal with her, he says she needs to choose between him and “that lunatic.”

Will (Crew Morrow) asks Luna if she’s being honest about giving him anything he needs. “Anything at all,” she replies.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Electra (Laneya Grace) are working on the new line. Ivy can tell Electra is distracted, and Electra admits that she’s worried about Will because he wants to “take things to the next level,” and there’s no mistaking her anxiety about it.

Steffy says it feels so unreal that Luna got pardoned. She can’t believe Bill promised to protect his granddaughter, and yet he did this. Steffy says they have to remain on guard, like they are with Sheila.

Deacon says Sheila has to decide, and she says she doesn’t like being backed into a corner. He knows she doesn’t like it, but he has to do it. She chooses him, of course, but she looks uncertain as they hug.

Electra says she loves Will, but he wants more. She explains that he says it’s hard for him to hold her and kiss her and not go to the next level, and she’s not ready for that yet.

Will tells Luna it’s taking everything in him “not to grab” Luna, which makes her smile. “Do it, Will. Do it.”

Crew Morrow in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy can see that Finn is deep in thought, and she asks what he’s thinking. He’s trying to process it all. She points out that he can’t fix Luna, and he knows that. Steffy still can’t get over the fact that Luna is his daughter, which means she’s Sheila’s granddaughter.

Deacon knows this isn’t an easy decision for her, but she understands that Luna killed their friends, and it’s hard for him. Deacon knows Sheila wants to have a relationship with Finn and Hayes, and he supports her and loves how much she’s changed. He wants everyone to see how she’s changed. But Luna killed their friends, and he points out that they can’t trust that she wouldn’t turn on them either.

Electra is so appreciative of her work there and loves being in LA, but she worries that Will might feel differently about her because she’s not ready. Ivy says Will is honorable, and he’ll understand her feelings once they can talk about it.

Luna asks Will about grabbing her. He says he wants to grab her and tell her to stop. He says her advances are delusional, despite the fact that his father believes her. He’ll never believe in her, ever. Luna wasn’t expecting his reaction and isn’t happy about it.

Finn assures Steffy that Sheila and Luna won’t come near them. Steffy says Luna is a “wildcard” and they have no idea what she’s capable of. Finn vows to protect their family from Luna and Sheila.

Sheila says Deacon doesn’t have to protect her. He jokes about a shipment of cheese and then tells her how much he loves and supports her. Once he’s gone, Sheila sends a text to Luna.

Electra doesn’t think Will judges her for wanting to wait, and Ivy thinks it's perfectly reasonable. Electra is also worried about Will being “a catch” and thinks there would always be girls out there throwing themselves at him. Ivy reminds her that she’s also a catch and he’s lucky to have her.

Luna tells Will that she saw him with Electra and she knows Electra isn’t giving him what he needs, and he says she can give him that. Will tells her that he never wants to hear Electra’s name coming out of her mouth and he wants her to stay away from him, Electra and his father. He storms off, and she sits in Electra’s seat. She takes a bite from a breadstick and says she’s not giving up on him.

Electra thinks back to the day Will saved her life. She’s deep in thought when Will walks in and she apologizes that she left so quickly. He tells her that Luna showed up and tried to convince him that she’s not a bad person. Electra says she’s delusional. Will says he told her to stay away from them. They’re both in awe that she’s free after killing two men, and Will says Luna even came onto him.

Sheila ushers Luna into the apartment while Deacon is gone. She explains that Luna being there is more difficult than she expected and that she’s trying to get things right with her family. Sheila explains that Deacon isn’t happy about Luna being her granddaughter, and Luna realizes that Sheila is telling her goodbye.

Steffy tells Finn that Luna has to stay away from them.

Luna tearfully says that she will leave, but she’s glad that she got to meet Sheila. Sheila says she’s always going to be there for her. They have a lot of time to make up for, and she promises that Luna will have that time with her father, too. She just needs to figure it out.

Steffy says Finn has a big heart, but he can never allow Luna into their lives.

Luna smiles as she thinks about reconnecting with her father.