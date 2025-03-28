The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 28, 2025: Deacon gets a shock

Luna makes a move on Will while Deacon gets the shock of his life in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for March 28, 2025.

We wrap up the week at Il Giardino, where Deacon (Sean Kanan) asks Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya Grace) about why Bill would keep Luna (Lisa Yamada) at his house. Will apologizes to Deacon for having to worry about her. Deacon says there’s no justice in the world. Electra knows it’s only a matter of time before she messes up again.

Meanwhile, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) greets Luna with a hug in the apartment. She’s happy to see her. “Me too, Grandma,” Luna says. Luna asks how Deacon took the news and Sheila says she still has to break the news to him. But she’s working on getting Luna an apartment nearby. When Luna spots Sheila’s nine toes, Sheila says it’s a story Luna will appreciate. And she adds that she will do anything for her beautiful granddaughter.

Deacon says Luna is a “special kind of evil” and Luna is out and about while his friends are dead. He apologizes for ranting and gives them their meal for free. He has to get back to work, so Will and Electra sit at their table. Will says he wants to spend time alone with her. He is fine taking things slowly in their relationship, but now that he’s sitting across from her and she’s looking so beautiful, he’s ready to go somewhere private. Electra smiles.

Sheila says Luna has her whole life ahead of her. She can be anything she wants to be. Luna says her mother never said things like that when she was growing up. Sheila asks what Luna wants, fame or money. Or a “hot guy.” When Luna says she wants Will Spencer, Sheila smiles. “Bill Spencer’s son,” she says. They’re interrupted by Deacon calling for her.

Sheila tells Luna to hide in the bedroom while she distracts him so she can slip away. Sheila pulls Deacon in for a kiss as he walks in, giving Luna time to slip away.

Will says they’ve been dating for a while, and he asks her if it’s time for them to go to the next level. Electra says they’re already expressing their feelings. He asks if they want to be exclusive with each other, and she does. They tell each other they love each other as Luna slides into a seat at the bar. Will is hinting at taking things to the other next level that comes when two people love each other, but Electra gets a text. She heads back to the office, leaving Will alone.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sheila tells Deacon she has some news. She has a granddaughter. Deacon is blown away by the idea that “there’s a little Sheila roaming the earth” and he wants to know when he gets to meet the mystery girl. Sheila says he already has met her, and she knows this is going to surprise him. When she reveals that Luna is her granddaughter, Deacon is floored.

Crew Morrow in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Luna watches Will as he eats. She imagines what it would be like being with him in the bedroom, dreaming about him kissing her and telling her she’s bad. When she’s jolted back to reality, she decides to approach him. “Hi Will,” she says with a smile.

Deacon thinks Sheila is joking, but she swears it’s true. When Sheila reveals that Luna is the one who told her, he thinks she’s lying. Sheila explains the second and third paternity tests and says the information is out there. “Everyone knows.” When Deacon finds out that Luna was at the restaurant, he’s furious. He can’t believe that Sheila is happy about this. He loves Sheila, and he’s not going to put up with this. She says she wants a relationship with her grandchildren, but Deacon says she killed Tom and Hollis, and he doesn't want anything to do with her.

Will can’t believe Luna is sitting in front of him. Luna says it’s “legit” because she’s a free woman. Will wonders how she can even be there in the same place where the men she killed. Luna says Will’s father understands her, and with Finn as her father, she knows she has some “good” in her. Will asks why Luna is smiling at him, and she says she saw him with Electra. He realizes she was there, listening, when they were at the house. Luna flirts with him, telling him she can be “all kinds of bad” as if that’s a way to flirt with him. She’s looking forward to having fun and giving back to Will’s family. She pledges to be there for Will whenever he needs her.

Deacon is in shock that of all the people in the world, Sheila’s granddaughter would have to be Luna. He wonders if he made a mistake when he married her, because this is too much craziness for him. Yes, they have great sex. He apologizes because he loves Sheila so much, but Luna killed his best friend. Sheila knows this is a big ask, but Luna is her flesh and blood. She’s part of their family. Deacon gives Sheila an ultimatum. “That girl is a wrecking ball and wherever she goes, trouble follows.”

Will asks how Luna can help him. She notices he’s on his third muffin and points out that Will’s father trusts her. She reveals that she wants to be Will’s friend “with benefits.” He says she’s out of his mind, but Luna doubles down and says she’ll have an apartment nearby and he can come over as much as he wants. “I’m here for you, Will, whenever you want.”