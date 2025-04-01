The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 1, 2025: Electra takes a stand

Electra looks for answers while Luna and Sheila continue to bond in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 1, 2025.

We kick off the first day of April with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reminding Finn (Tanner Novlan) that Luna (Lisa Yamada) can’t be part of their lives. She’s evil and they can’t invite her into their lives.

Luna asks Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) if it’s possible that she can have a relationship with her father. Sheila says anything is possible and says she thinks she’s meant to be there for Luna. Sheila thinks Luna deserves a relationship with her father and so does she. She says Luna has done terrible things, but she can get through it. Sheila also reminds her that Bill is in her corner, but Luna says he kicked her out.

Electra (Laneya Grace) can’t believe Luna was at Il Giardino. Will (Crew Morrow) says he’s only interested in her, which she likes to hear. But she can’t help but wonder why Luna would even bother making a play for him.

Finn tells Steffy that he hears her and he agrees that there’s no place for Luna in their lives. Steffy wishes things were different for his sake, but he understands why Luna can’t be in their lives. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in and interrupts their kiss. Steffy says they were talking about Luna being out of prison. Taylor says the system is seriously broken to allow her to go free.

Luna tells Sheila she’s an inspiration as someone who got a second chance at life. Sheila reminds her about her interest in Will Spencer, which makes Luna laugh.

Will knows Electra is upset, and she agrees that she doesn’t like hearing that Luna is hitting on her boyfriend. She presses Will for details about what Luna said, and he explains that Luna said she’d be willing to give him everything he wants. He thinks it was a reaction to their conversation at the restaurant, which only upsets Electra because Luna is willing to give him things that she’s not ready for.

Steffy points out that Luna killed two people, and yet Bill was able to have her released. She vows to get Luna back in jail along with Sheila.

Sheila can tell she’s “crushing” on Will big time, even though she just met him. Luna reveals that she listened in on Will’s conversations when he’d come over to Bill’s house. She admits that she “did something” at the restaurant earlier. After “little Miss Smug” left, Luna explains that she talked to Will and told him she changed and she’s not the same person she was. Sheila agrees. Luna reveals that she told Will she’d be there for him.

Electra says it’s embarrassing that Luna was able to listen in on their conversation about taking their relationship to the next level. She threw herself at Will as soon as Electra left. Electra presses him for information about what he said to Luna about her offer.

Taylor hates thinking about Luna and Sheila being blood-related. “No offense,” she says to Finn, who launches into a string of memories about meeting Sheila for the first time and telling Luna that he’s her father. Then we see Steffy pleading with Luna to release her and, moments later, Finn bursting through the door. We see Sheila shooting Finn, and Chief Baker saying Luna has been pardoned. We also see Finn and Sheila eating together, and him telling her to stay out of their lives.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Back in the present, Finn says he’s not offended at all. Steffy says they’re two peas in a pod.

Sheila can’t believe Luna told Will how she feels. Luna calls Electra a “prude” and says Will needs a “real woman.” Sheila laughs that he needs someone like her “sexy” granddaughter and they burst into laughter.

Will tells Electra that she doesn’t have to worry because he told Luna to stay away from them. Electra reminds him that she wanted to be Bill’s daughter and she might want him. Electra connects that Sheila would be her grandmother, but Will thinks it’s odd that Luna would return to the scene of the crime. He gets a text and has to run, but he tells her that she means so much to him and he doesn’t want anything to come between them. After he leaves, Electra says they are “definitely surviving Luna” and she grabs her purse, walking purposefully out the door.

Finn doesn’t think they have to worry about Luna being like Sheila. Sheila doesn’t give up trying to see Finn and Hayes, he says, but he won’t allow it to happen. Steffy says he can’t give Luna a chance to get into their lives.

Electra arrives at Il Giardino and says she’s looking for Luna. The waiter hasn’t seen her, but when she asks about Sheila, he directs her to the apartment upstairs.

Will, in the mail room, gets a text from Ridge saying he’s doing a good job. He takes a moment to think about meeting Electra for the first time, but then his thoughts turn to Luna telling him that she’ll give him everything he needs.

Sheila promises to help Luna get whatever she needs. There’s a knock at the door and Sheila answers it while Luna goes to hide in the bedroom. Electra is very sweet with Sheila, but when she says she’s looking for Luna, Luna steps out. Electra becomes a different person, telling Luna to stay away from her boyfriend or she’ll regret it. Sheila watches them, realizing that this situation is a lot more than she realized.