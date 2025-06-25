The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 25, 2025: 'I want to be your husband'

Will meets with Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 25, 2025.

We begin today at Il Giardino, where Taylor (Rebecca Budig) asks Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to marry her while Nick (Jack Wagner) listens in.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Katie (Heather Tom) that she hopes Ridge doesn’t do anything that could jeopardize their future together.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is thrilled that Will (Crew Morrow) wants her instead of Electra (Laneya Grace) while Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tries to interrupt.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are worried about Will, but he’s willing to do whatever it takes to stop Luna.

Katie knows Ridge is a man of honor and he’s with Taylor because he made a decision to be with her. Brooke says Taylor knows “she’s the rebound” and she marvels at the idea that Taylor would settle for it.

Ridge is stunned that Taylor is asking for his hand in marriage. She says loves him and after all they’ve shared she wants to be with him. “Honestly, we just work,” she says. Life is too short and she wants him. She asks him again if he wants her to be his wife.

Will gets fitted for his wire while Chief Baker (Dan Martin) explains the lipstick camera that he’ll have to use to get Luna on tape. They ask again if he knows what he’s doing, but Will says Luna has threatened Electra and he’s going to stop it.

Luna starts getting ready for her big date. Sheila wants to see Luna happy, but she says it seems strange that Will would text her back out of the blue. Luna suddenly stops to think about what’s going on.

Brooke says Ridge isn’t in love with Taylor, he’s just hurt about what she did by taking the CEO position. Katie says Ridge feels betrayed and he isn’t changing his mind. She thinks it’s time Brooke faced the hard truth that he’s with Taylor now. Brooke can’t believe Katie is saying that they won’t ever be together again.

Taylor says she feels more loved by Ridge than ever and she wants to take the next step. He notes they already live together, but she wants marriage.

Luna says she knows Sheila’s instinct is to be wary, but she has no doubt about Will. Sheila says Luna has it all figured out so she leaves, but not before telling Luna to be careful. Once she’s gone, Luna says she’ll make Will want her.

Baker reports that Will is en route. Steffy asks Finn if he's ok, but he won’t be until Luna is locked up.

Luna is cocking her gun as Will arrives. She places it in a drawer and answers the door. She wants to know everything about his breakup with Electra because she knew they had a connection. Luna offers him a bottle of water, and while he grabs it he places the lipstick on her desk. He calls her “incredibly sexy” and tells her to “do her worst.”

Katie tells Brooke she hates seeing her sister in pain but she has to be honest. Brooke insists that Ridge doesn’t love Taylor “that way” and he’d never want to marry her. Katie reminds her of his history with Taylor and asks why history wouldn’t repeat.

Ridge has been caught off guard, but Taylor says she’s had it planned for a while. She pulls out an engagement ring. Nick listens as they talk about their engagement in St. Thomas. She needs him to put the ring on her finger now, like she did the last time he proposed. She wants him to show her that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

Steffy, Finn and Electra listen as Luna asks why Will broke up with Electra. He says she was “sweet” but he needs a “woman.” He’s been thinking about all the time they’ve lost while he was with Electra, who doesn’t excite him the way Luna does. Steffy asks if Electra is OK, but Electra says she needs to watch for Will’s sake.

Luna says she was surprised that Will went from hating her to wanting her all of a sudden, and she wants to understand why Will came running to her when he kept saying he was in love. Will says he wants Luna and he was unfair because he talked to Bill about her, and Bill explained that Luna had an awful childhood and everyone has turned against her. He talks about her father, saying that Electra talked to Steffy so he knows what’s going on.

Luna says she has no one to turn to, but when she looks into Finn’s eyes she knows that he loves her and he would be in her life if not for Steffy. Will tries to keep her talking, but Luna is ready to get frisky. Electra watches as Luna gets closer and closer to Will, telling him to take her.

Brooke says Ridge is only with Taylor because of what happened between them, but Brooke knows that she’s the one Ridge wants to spend the rest of his life with. Not Taylor.

Taylor knows how much family means to Ridge. She calls him her best friend and she wants him to be her husband. Ridge finally says he doesn’t think Taylor knows how much he loves her. She makes things better, she makes his life better. Nick listens as Ridge says the ring should have been on her finger this whole time and that they have missed so much. He promises to make things up to her as he slides the ring on Taylor’s finger, telling her he’ll marry her. “I want to be your husband,” he tells her. Nick smiles contemplatively while the newly engaged couple looks into each other’s eyes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.