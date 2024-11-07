Doctors' TV replacement is finally revealed and it might surprise you

Doctors is sadly coming to an end after more than two decades on our screens, leaving viewers wondering what they will be watching in the daytime soap's 2pm slot on BBC One.

The medical soap, set in the fictional West Midlands town of Letherbridge, follows the lives of NHS staff at a doctor's surgery and has often been praised for tackling hard-hitting topics.

But now, the soap is coming to an end after being axed by the BBC following rising costs in TV production, and the final episode will air on BBC One on Thursday, November 14 at 2pm.

However, the replacement lined up for the afternoon slot might surprise some people, because it isn't a soap or drama that will be airing. Instead, afternoon viewers will be tuning into new episodes of Scam Interceptors, a BAFTA-winning factual TV series about internet fraud.

Scam Interceptors is returning to BBC One. (Image credit: BBC)

The show, hosted by Rav Wilding and Nick Stapleton, focuses on closing down live scams as they happen with the help of their ethical hacker, Jim Browning, and cutting-edge technology. Jim and the team monitor and intervene in scams that are in progress, alerting the victims to what is happening and stopping them from handing over their hard-earned savings to online crooks.

While Scam Interceptors might be quite a change from Doctors, the show won the Daytime award for best daytime series at the 2024 British Academy Television Awards and has received high praise from viewers since it started back in 2022.

Scam Interceptors returns to BBC One on Monday, November 18 at 2pm, and the first episode sees the team helping a woman at risk of losing thousands of pounds to a scam call centre in north-west India - and luckily the fraudster slips up, revealing the name of a UK accomplice.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It might not be Doctors, but the high-octane chase as the scams are stopped is set to have you hooked all the same.