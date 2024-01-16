Doctors spoilers: Has a patient been MISDIAGNOSED?
Airs Thursday 25 January 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on the scene after a University student has a seizure on campus on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Jimmi and campus security guard, Barry Biglow (David Perks), wait with student Kevin Gale (Hayden Burke) until the ambulance arrives.
Jimmi is alarmed when Barry reveals that Kevin had the seizure after taking the WRONG medication.
Kevin claims that the doctor who prescribed him the medication was Jimmi!
Jimmi reels from the revelation that Kevin was a previous patient and that he may have given him the wrong advice...
Realising the seriousness of the situation, worried Jimmi confides in surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
WHAT should Jimmi do?
Could he be in BIG trouble?
Variety is the spice of life!
After several different Dinner With Distinction events, it's time to crown the winner!
Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is ready to make the announcement.
WHO is deserving of the WIN and most definitely the host with the most?
Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) gets caught-up in some family drama, when Chloe Davies (Vanessa Donovan) insists on seeing him.
Chloe has found out that her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mel (Stefan Adegbola), has an appointment to see Suni later that day.
Chloe is worried about Mel and claims she has an unusual gift that enables her to smell sickness on people!
Chloe believes she has smelled cancer on Mel and wants Suni to convince him to get tested...
Suni is reluctant to believe Chloe's claims.
But later, when Mel arrives for his appointment, will Suni mention about Chloe's suspicions?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.