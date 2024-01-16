Doctors spoilers: Has a patient been MISDIAGNOSED?

Jimmi investigates a case of a student who may have been medically misdiagnosed on Doctors...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on the scene after a University student has a seizure on campus on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Jimmi and campus security guard, Barry Biglow (David Perks), wait with student Kevin Gale (Hayden Burke) until the ambulance arrives.



Jimmi is alarmed when Barry reveals that Kevin had the seizure after taking the WRONG medication.



Kevin claims that the doctor who prescribed him the medication was Jimmi!



Jimmi reels from the revelation that Kevin was a previous patient and that he may have given him the wrong advice...



Realising the seriousness of the situation, worried Jimmi confides in surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



WHAT should Jimmi do?



Could he be in BIG trouble?

Did Jimmi prescribe student Kevin the WRONG medication on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Variety is the spice of life!

After several different Dinner With Distinction events, it's time to crown the winner!



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is ready to make the announcement.



WHO is deserving of the WIN and most definitely the host with the most?

Zara announces WHO the winner is on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) gets caught-up in some family drama, when Chloe Davies (Vanessa Donovan) insists on seeing him.



Chloe has found out that her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mel (Stefan Adegbola), has an appointment to see Suni later that day.



Chloe is worried about Mel and claims she has an unusual gift that enables her to smell sickness on people!



Chloe believes she has smelled cancer on Mel and wants Suni to convince him to get tested...



Suni is reluctant to believe Chloe's claims.



But later, when Mel arrives for his appointment, will Suni mention about Chloe's suspicions?

WHAT will Suni do after hearing some alarming news about patient Mel on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Chloe claims she has an unusual ability on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

