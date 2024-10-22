Doctors spoilers: WHY is Emma ANGRY with Zara?

Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is not happy about the way Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has handled things at The Mill on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Zara appears to have taken Graham Elton's (Alex Avery) side after the SHOCK confrontation between the practice partner and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).



And now, with Zara absent from work for medical reasons, Graham has been left in charge of the surgery staff...



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is both surprised and alarmed when she receives a phone call from Zara asking for help in getting to a private hospital.



Emma had no idea that there may be something seriously WRONG with Zara...



While Zara awaits the results of her tests, she confides in Emma about her fears on WHAT could be wrong with her.



Emma tries to convince Zara not to jump to any conclusions before the medical test results are revealed.



But despite their bedside chat, it's clear that things are still tense between Zara and Emma over the Luca/Graham situation.



WHY did Zara take Graham's side so easily after what happened?

At St Phil's Hospital, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets young couple, Jessie Shaw (Jessica Jolleys) and Adam Bell (Bill Caple).



The couple have been preparing for a homebirth.



But pregnant Jessie is experiencing terrible labour pains.



Adam tells Ruhma that this is their first pregnancy.



But when Ruhma asks Jessie for further information, she lies...



After Ruhma has trouble finding a medical record for Jessie, and realises she and Adam have both given her conflicting information, Ruhma becomes suspicious...



WHY do Jessie and Adam start to worry when a social worker, Ellie Charlton (Claire Cage) appears on the scene?

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer