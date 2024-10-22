Doctors spoilers: WHY is Emma ANGRY with Zara?
Airs Wednesday 30 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) is not happy about the way Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has handled things at The Mill on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Zara appears to have taken Graham Elton's (Alex Avery) side after the SHOCK confrontation between the practice partner and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren).
And now, with Zara absent from work for medical reasons, Graham has been left in charge of the surgery staff...
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Emma is both surprised and alarmed when she receives a phone call from Zara asking for help in getting to a private hospital.
Emma had no idea that there may be something seriously WRONG with Zara...
While Zara awaits the results of her tests, she confides in Emma about her fears on WHAT could be wrong with her.
Emma tries to convince Zara not to jump to any conclusions before the medical test results are revealed.
But despite their bedside chat, it's clear that things are still tense between Zara and Emma over the Luca/Graham situation.
WHY did Zara take Graham's side so easily after what happened?
At St Phil's Hospital, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets young couple, Jessie Shaw (Jessica Jolleys) and Adam Bell (Bill Caple).
The couple have been preparing for a homebirth.
But pregnant Jessie is experiencing terrible labour pains.
Adam tells Ruhma that this is their first pregnancy.
But when Ruhma asks Jessie for further information, she lies...
After Ruhma has trouble finding a medical record for Jessie, and realises she and Adam have both given her conflicting information, Ruhma becomes suspicious...
WHY do Jessie and Adam start to worry when a social worker, Ellie Charlton (Claire Cage) appears on the scene?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.