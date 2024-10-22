Doctors spoilers: Rob investigates a MURDER MYSTERY!
Airs Tuesday 29 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is on the case when a friend's teenage daughter goes missing on today's standalone episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Mark Reynolds (Anthony Hunt, who previously had a recurring role as a different character on the BBC daytime drama back in 2007) is afraid for the safety of his 15-year old daughter, Chloe.
Rob, who used to be neighbours with Mark and his family, heads-up a Police
search of the local woodlands, which leads to a SHOCK discovery...
After the tragic turn of events, both policeman Rob and doctor Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) support Mark and his other teenage daughter, Bea (Isabelle Smith, who plays Frankie Osborne on Hollyoaks).
As Mark struggles in the aftermath of the terrible discovery, Rob finds himself taking on the job of watching out for the family while beginning the search for Chloe's KILLER...
During an emotional vigil for her sister, Bea notices Will Hobbs (Morgan Beale, who played bully boy Jonah on the Netflix series, Wednesday) leave a card of condolence for Chloe.
It turns out that Will was Chloe's SECRET boyfriend!
But when Rob questions Bea about whether or not her sister had a boyfriend, Bea does NOT reveal Will's connection to Chloe...
Why does Bea LIE?
Things take an alarming turn when Chloe's missing phone is found in Will's bedroom and he is ARRESTED!
Case closed... or not?
Before the family can start to feel a sense of justice, Rob breaks the bad news that Will has an alibi for his whereabouts at the time of Chloe's death.
He will be released without charge.
Which means that Chloe's killer is still out there...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.