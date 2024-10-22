Doctors spoilers: Rob investigates a MURDER MYSTERY!

Rob tries to help a friend whose teenage daughter has gone missing on today's standalone episode of Doctors...

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) is on the case when a friend's teenage daughter goes missing on today's standalone episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Mark Reynolds (Anthony Hunt, who previously had a recurring role as a different character on the BBC daytime drama back in 2007) is afraid for the safety of his 15-year old daughter, Chloe.



Rob, who used to be neighbours with Mark and his family, heads-up a Police

search of the local woodlands, which leads to a SHOCK discovery...



After the tragic turn of events, both policeman Rob and doctor Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) support Mark and his other teenage daughter, Bea (Isabelle Smith, who plays Frankie Osborne on Hollyoaks).



As Mark struggles in the aftermath of the terrible discovery, Rob finds himself taking on the job of watching out for the family while beginning the search for Chloe's KILLER...

Hollyoaks star Isabelle Smith guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Chloe's SECRET boyfriend Will a suspect on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

During an emotional vigil for her sister, Bea notices Will Hobbs (Morgan Beale, who played bully boy Jonah on the Netflix series, Wednesday) leave a card of condolence for Chloe.



It turns out that Will was Chloe's SECRET boyfriend!



But when Rob questions Bea about whether or not her sister had a boyfriend, Bea does NOT reveal Will's connection to Chloe...



Why does Bea LIE?



Things take an alarming turn when Chloe's missing phone is found in Will's bedroom and he is ARRESTED!



Case closed... or not?



Before the family can start to feel a sense of justice, Rob breaks the bad news that Will has an alibi for his whereabouts at the time of Chloe's death.



He will be released without charge.



Which means that Chloe's killer is still out there...

Will Rob catch the culprit behind a teenager's death on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer