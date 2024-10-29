Doctors spoilers: Does Luca have a NEW job?

What's next for nurse Luca after his SHOCK SHOWDOWN with Graham on Doctors?

Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) was in a whole lot of trouble after his SHOCK showdown with his bigot boss, Graham Elton (Alex Avery), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Graham agreed not to involve the Police, as long as nurse Luca was sacked from his job!



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, we catch-up with Luca at a private hospital.



Fellow nurse Ryan Starkey (Ashley Emerson) introduces Luca to private patient, Francesca Bartlett (Selina Giles, from the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy).

Luca catches the smell of alcohol on Francesca's breath but doesn't say anything.



But later, Luca is alarmed when Ryan reports that Francesca has made a complaint, accusing him of giving her a massive bruise!



Luca knows he did all the medical procedures correctly.



But it's his word against paying patient Francesca.



Is more TROUBLE coming Luca's way?

Luca works with nurse Ryan at a private hospital on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has another appointment to see her private doctor, Charlotte Heaversedge (Jennifer Hennessy).



Zara is determined to find out WHAT is causing her mystery condition.



Having ruled everything else out, Charlotte makes an official diagnosis...

At the hospital, it's all a bit awkward when Zara crosses paths with Luca.



They briefly discuss what happened back at The Mill.



But neither Zara or Luca are aware of the latest CHAOS bossman Graham has been causing at the surgery...

Zara receives an official diagnosis on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Bear confronts Graham on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) has an unexpected houseguest in the shape of his late wife Karen's childhood friend, Maggie Lynch (Alison Belbin).



Rob enters the kitchen to discover Maggie has cooked him breakfast and made an enormous mess!



The policeman drops some hints about Maggie soon returning home to her own place.



However, Maggie unexpectedly bursts into tears and reveals the REAL reason she doesn't want to go back home...

Will Rob be stuck with houseguest Maggie for a while on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer