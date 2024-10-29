Doctors spoilers: Does Luca have a NEW job?
Airs Thursday 7 November 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Luca McIntyre (played by Ross McLaren) was in a whole lot of trouble after his SHOCK showdown with his bigot boss, Graham Elton (Alex Avery), on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Graham agreed not to involve the Police, as long as nurse Luca was sacked from his job!
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, we catch-up with Luca at a private hospital.
Fellow nurse Ryan Starkey (Ashley Emerson) introduces Luca to private patient, Francesca Bartlett (Selina Giles, from the Netflix series Greenhouse Academy).
Luca catches the smell of alcohol on Francesca's breath but doesn't say anything.
But later, Luca is alarmed when Ryan reports that Francesca has made a complaint, accusing him of giving her a massive bruise!
Luca knows he did all the medical procedures correctly.
But it's his word against paying patient Francesca.
Is more TROUBLE coming Luca's way?
Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has another appointment to see her private doctor, Charlotte Heaversedge (Jennifer Hennessy).
Zara is determined to find out WHAT is causing her mystery condition.
Having ruled everything else out, Charlotte makes an official diagnosis...
At the hospital, it's all a bit awkward when Zara crosses paths with Luca.
They briefly discuss what happened back at The Mill.
But neither Zara or Luca are aware of the latest CHAOS bossman Graham has been causing at the surgery...
Meanwhile, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) has an unexpected houseguest in the shape of his late wife Karen's childhood friend, Maggie Lynch (Alison Belbin).
Rob enters the kitchen to discover Maggie has cooked him breakfast and made an enormous mess!
The policeman drops some hints about Maggie soon returning home to her own place.
However, Maggie unexpectedly bursts into tears and reveals the REAL reason she doesn't want to go back home...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.