Doctors spoilers: Something is WRONG with Zara...
Airs Monday 28 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Something is VERY wrong with Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on today's episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
When Zara wakes-up in the morning, she is alarmed to discover she cannot move at all...
Without revealing her fear, Zara claims she has hurt her back and gets her teenage son, Joe (Oliver Falconer), to fetch her phone.
Zara speaks to Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) at The Mill.
The women discuss Zara's symptoms and try to work out what could be wrong.
Michelle urges Zara to go to hospital but she refuses...
Zara turns to help from her private GP, Charlotte Heaversedge (Jennifer Hennessy), who books her in for a CT scan.
WHAT will the test results reveal?
Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) are unaware of Zara's medical emergency.
It's the day of the Care Quality Commission spot check and they need to be on top of things.
But when Zara is a no-show, will Bear and Suni have no choice but to turn to Graham Elton (Alex Avery) for help?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is out for a VPAS visit when young Leon Balcombe (Harvey Sadler) asks for her help.
Leon is worried about his teenage sister, Vivian (Lydia LeBrocq), who is at home having terrible stomach cramps.
Scarlett races to Vivian's assistance but is startled when the girl forbids her to call their mum, Janet (Kelly Harrison, who previously played paramedic Nikki Marshall on Casualty).
Vivian and Leon are forbidden to answer the door or leave the house...
How will Janet react when she returns home and finds a stranger, Scarlett, in the house?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
