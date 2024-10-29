Doctors spoilers: WHO is the NEW arrival at The Mill?

Graham annoys the surgery staff by unexpectedly hiring someone new on today's episode of Doctors...

Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) appears to be making the most of being the boss while Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is absent from The Mill on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham welcomes new arrival, Pamela Hurst (Vanessa Havell).



Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is annoyed that Graham has gone ahead and hired a new staff member without consulting him first.



When Pamela enters the Staff Room later, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) hope she'll reveal some gossip about Graham.

However, although Pamela has worked with Graham in the past, she is not prepared to be unprofessional and reveal any SECRETS!



But in the meantime, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is hoping that Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) may be the one in a position to dish the dirt on Graham.



WHY does Michelle continue to believe in Graham after the BIG fallout between Graham and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren)?

Pamela arrives for her first day at The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma questions Michelle about Graham on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) limps into the surgery and reveals that she walked all the way to work!



Receptionist Rosie is taking her sustainability role very seriously and has created a transport survey for patients.



However, Bear starts to worry that Rosie is taking the sustainability role too seriously, especially if it means jeopardising her own health and wellbeing.



But after some encouraging words from Jimmi, Rosie is all fired-up and has no intention of quitting the role!

Is Rosie taking her sustainability role too seriously on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Simon Godfrey (Andrew Dunn, who previously played Janice Battersby's plumber boyfriend Roger on Coronation Street) is a man under pressure.



His wife Alice (Caroline Gruber) has MS and is stressed-out about how they are going to pay a builder.



Simon tries to comfort Alice and promises he will sort everything.



But there's something that Simon hasn't told Alice...



Meanwhile, Simon gets hassled by neighbour Jacqui Steele (Hannah Brackstone-Brown) about getting involved with the Sustainable Streets Committee and his commitment to the environment.



It all gets a bit much for Simon, leading to an accident that brings both him and Jacqui to The Mill!



Seeing how overwhelmed with life he is, Rosie attempts to help Simon...

Simon supports his wife Alice who has MS on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jacqui the neighbour adds to Simon's stress on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

