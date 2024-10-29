Doctors spoilers: WHO is the NEW arrival at The Mill?
Airs Monday 4 November 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) appears to be making the most of being the boss while Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is absent from The Mill on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham welcomes new arrival, Pamela Hurst (Vanessa Havell).
Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is annoyed that Graham has gone ahead and hired a new staff member without consulting him first.
When Pamela enters the Staff Room later, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) hope she'll reveal some gossip about Graham.
However, although Pamela has worked with Graham in the past, she is not prepared to be unprofessional and reveal any SECRETS!
But in the meantime, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is hoping that Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) may be the one in a position to dish the dirt on Graham.
WHY does Michelle continue to believe in Graham after the BIG fallout between Graham and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren)?
Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) limps into the surgery and reveals that she walked all the way to work!
Receptionist Rosie is taking her sustainability role very seriously and has created a transport survey for patients.
However, Bear starts to worry that Rosie is taking the sustainability role too seriously, especially if it means jeopardising her own health and wellbeing.
But after some encouraging words from Jimmi, Rosie is all fired-up and has no intention of quitting the role!
Simon Godfrey (Andrew Dunn, who previously played Janice Battersby's plumber boyfriend Roger on Coronation Street) is a man under pressure.
His wife Alice (Caroline Gruber) has MS and is stressed-out about how they are going to pay a builder.
Simon tries to comfort Alice and promises he will sort everything.
But there's something that Simon hasn't told Alice...
Meanwhile, Simon gets hassled by neighbour Jacqui Steele (Hannah Brackstone-Brown) about getting involved with the Sustainable Streets Committee and his commitment to the environment.
It all gets a bit much for Simon, leading to an accident that brings both him and Jacqui to The Mill!
Seeing how overwhelmed with life he is, Rosie attempts to help Simon...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.