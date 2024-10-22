Doctors spoilers: Scarlett DEFENDS Luca!

Scarlett is angry that some of her surgery co-workers didn't stand-up for Luca on Doctors...

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is annoyed on today's episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Surgery receptionist Scarlett reckons nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) should make a formal complaint against pratice partner, Graham Elton (Alex Avery).



Scarlett and Luca meet-up at the Icon for coffee to catch-up after what has happened.

But when their colleagues, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice), join them, things get tense...



Scarlett makes it clear she doesn't think the fellas did enough to stand-up for Luca after how Graham behaved.

Why didn't more of the surgery staff stick-up for Luca on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Things are frosty between Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) after their clash at the hospital.



So when Emma decides to visit Zara at home to try and make amends, she does not get a warm welcome from their colleague, Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending).



Michelle is annoyed that Emma had a go at Zara while she's not in a great state.



Emma wants to apologise to Zara who is feeling utterly exhausted.



Can the women all put their differences aside and unite to help Zara, who is becoming increasingly worried about what her future holds...

Emma and Michelle clash over Zara on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Zara needs the support of her friends on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is called to a house after a teenage boy, Ben Phillips (Joe Freeman), is found in a terrible state.



Ben is taken to hospital by paramedics and policeman Rob warns his parents, Becca (Emma Manton) and Micah (Oliver Jackson), that the hospital will want to run some tests and flush-out Ben's system.



Rob notices Becca has an unusual reaction...



Rob wants to ask Becca some further questions about Ben, but senses the mum wants him to leave...



Micah can't believe something like this would happen to their son out-of-the-blue.



But Becca is adamant that Ben has been struggling with mood swings and intrusive thoughts for months.



So WHY has Becca kept the truth about their son from her own husband?

WHY does Rob become suspicious about mum Becca on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Teenager Ben is rushed to hospital after a terrible turn of events on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer