Bargain Hunt today: location, presenters, experts and everything we know

Bargain Hunt is a jewell in the BBC's daytime schedule, running since 2000!

Originally presented by David Dickinson, the BBC One show sees a red team and a blue team buy items at an antiques fair for a budget and then try to make a profit at auction (having personally been on the show I can testify that it isn't easy!).

There have been various small format tweaks over the years but essentially it remains the same show. We do have a special episode coming up called erm "Barking Hunt" which celebrates the 200th anniversary of the RSPCA. Filmed at Shepton Mallet antiques fair in Somerset, presenter Christina Trevanion is top dog, while experts Caroline Hawley and Thomas Forrester aim to keep the teams and their pets in check. The red and blue teams will be joined by pet pooches aiming to sniff out a bargain.

Here's when Bargain Hunt is on next, the locations, who's presenting and who the experts are…

Bargain Hunt TV schedule this week [Monday June 10 to Friday June 14]

Bargain Hunt this week is on BBC One at 12.15 pm each weekday. Each episode is 45 minutes long. The Barking Hunt RSPCA special is on Friday, June 14 at 12.15 pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bargain Hunt presenters, experts and locations this week…

Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp is among the presenters this week (Image credit: BBC)

Monday, June 10 — Presenter Charlie Ross tours a Georgian townhouse-turned-museum in the heart of York, packed full of exquisite furniture, lavish clocks and valuable works of art. The contest comes from Wetherby Racecourse, where David Harper and Izzie Balmer help the contestants pick out three items to sell at auction.

Tuesday, June 11 — Natasha Raskin Sharp presents the show from Harrogate, while experts Richard Madley and Roo Irvine lend a hand to the Reds and Blues before battling it out at auction.

Wednesday, June 12 — Experts Mark Stacey and Catherine Southon help two teams look for items of value in Detling, Kent. Presenter Eric Knowles oversees proceedings and also learns about rather messy world championships that's contested up the road from the antiques fair.

Thursday, June 13 — Roo Irvine hosts from Southwell Racecourse, Nottinghamshire, where experts Izzie Balmer and Nick Hall provide advice for the teams seeking to find items of value to take to auction. Plus, Roo learns about wartime surgeons at National Civil War Centre.

Friday, June 14 — Animals and antiques come together in a pet-themed edition to celebrate the RSPCA's 200th anniversary. The red and blue teams are joined by their pet dogs, dressed in miniature Bargain Hunt fleeces, as they sniff out some bargains at Shepton Mallet antiques fair in Somerset. Christina Trevanion presents, while experts Caroline Hawley and Thomas Forrester try to keep the teams and their pets in check.

Christina says: "It was such a joy and a pleasure to host this special pet-themed episode of Bargain Hunt to celebrate 200 years of the RSPCA. What many people might not know is that when I was a teenager considering which career path to take, I volunteered for two weeks at an RSPCA centre.

"I've seen firsthand the incredible work they do with both domestic animals and wildlife, so this was a very personal journey for me. I was also very impressed with our canine contestants Jack and Sprocket, who proved to be very willing and waggy team members!"

