Doctors spoilers: Dr Graham Elton joins The Mill!

The Mill has a new official member of staff in the shape of Dr Graham Elton on today's SUMMER FINALE episode of Doctors!

Dr Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) arrives for his first day on the job at The Mill on today's SUMMER FINALE episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Graham clearly liked what he saw during his tour of the surgery.



Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) is thrilled to reunite with former colleague Graham again.



While Graham's recruitment will help solve a BIG problem for practice partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



Zara has been struggling to find a replacement for her ex, Daniel Granger, who QUIT The Mill last year.



But what will the rest of the surgery staff make of their new boss?



Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) is already a fan after her heart-to-heart with Graham over her love troubles.



She tells Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) how great Graham is.



But the fellas want to decide for themselves.



WHAT will their verdict be after Graham invites Al and Jimmi out for lunch at The Icon?



Later, Graham wants to get down to business and discuss staffing matters with Zara.



Unfortunately, Paige overhears part of their conversation that she wasn't supposed to hear...

Michelle welcomes Graham to The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will new boss Graham impress Al and Jimmi on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is worried about his counselling patient, Kyra Sullivan (Hannah Dunlop), who has been living rough in a tent.



Kyra has been left reeling after tracking down her birth parents and sister, Abby Carpenter (Alfreya Bell).



But things don't go well when dad Edward (Eugene McCoy) initially refuses to let Kyra into the house.



And then Abby has to break some SHOCK news about their mum...



Kyra doesn't react well and throws a brick through the window of the house!



Can Suni help Kyra deal with her complicated family dynamics?

Suni tries to help homeless Kyra after a SHOCK family bombshell on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Edward and Abby accept... or reject Kyra on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors is taking a break during the UEFA Euro and Olympic Games Paris coverage this Summer.



It will return in September on BBC One.