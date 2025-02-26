The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Chelsea reunite, but are about to face a big problem?

It may have taken longer than we anticipated, but it looks like the powers that be at The Young and the Restless are finally giving viewers like us what we’ve been asking for — the reunion of Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Since Connor (Judah Mackey) started struggling with OCD, it just seemed as if his parents were destined to be together. Disregarding their tumultuous romantic past, Adam and Chelsea are arguably soulmates. As they reconnected as parents to be there for their son, and they constantly found themselves in vulnerable moments, their chemistry was undeniable; hence, why it was so easy for them to cheat on their partners in Baltimore.

Then as their respective relationships with Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy (Jason Thompson) ended and they decided to move into the other Newman Ranch for Connor’s sake, we knew it was only a matter of time before they gave into their rekindled feelings, even with Chelsea protesting she would never go there again with her ex.

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on February 26, and Adam prepares a special dinner for Chelsea. She’s very shocked that he’s gone through the trouble of cooking, especially since his talents don’t usually lie in the kitchen. But as it turns out, his homemade pasta dish is a smash hit. He also went the extra mile and presents her with her favorite cheesecake all the way from New York. After the exes share some memories about the past and their disbelief at how they got to the place they are now, they end the night with a kiss.

With #Chadam officially back on track, we’re thrilled. Unfortunately, since this is the soap world, we know trouble will eventually grace their doorstep as it has before. So what might the pair have to look forward to? If we had to guess, it boils down to one of three things. First, they could face a mustache-sized problem in Victor (Eric Braeden).

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now to be clear, Victor has been very supportive of Adam and Chelsea reuniting. He applauds who the two have become as individuals and wants them to be there for his grandson. The problem he presents is that he often leans on Adam to do some of his dirty work, and Chelsea is likely not going to be a fan of some of the things Adam will be asked to do in the near future.

For example, Victor will probably again lean on his son to go after Jack (Peter Bergman) as the Newman patriarch shifts his strategy to take down Jabot and the Abbott patriarch. Whether that’s demanding Adam plant stories via Newman Media or some other nefarious activity, we can’t see Chelsea supporting Adam being in the middle of Victor’s senseless vendetta (not that Adam wants to attack Jack, but he also wants to keep his father happy).

Then there’s Billy. As he starts to get his company off the ground, he’s setting himself up to become the direct competition for Newman Media. Billy seems thrilled by the prospect of competing with Adam, but once that competition truly begins, Adam may go to some questionable lows to squash Billy. Chelsea has been feeling incredibly guilty about how things ended with Billy and still thinks highly of him. She likely would frown upon Adam doing anything that devastates Billy’s life, but given the fact Adam already loathes him, would Chelsea’s pleas be ignored? If so, could she still stay committed to Adam?

Judah Mackey, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The last possible obstacle for the happy new/old couple is Connor. While he initially may be thrilled to learn his parents have reconnected, he may start to worry that they could eventually face a similar disastrous fate. He was there during their previous breakups, and given his current OCD story arch, his fears about the future could set him back in his recovery. If he relays these fears to his parents, they may be forced to reconsider things. Would they reassure him things are different this time or decide to call things off? If the latter, could they really pump the breaks on romance?

Again, while we’re excited Adam and Chelsea are back in action, we are skeptical it will be smooth sailing ahead.