The Young and the Restless spoilers: Traci is in danger but finds a hero in …?

Although we suspected for some time that The Young and the Restless’ Alan (Christopher Cousins) was really his evil twin Martin, our biggest clue that we were right with our theory came in this whole Phyllis/Sharon kidnapping saga.

Since it’s been revealed that “Alan” is behind the disappearance of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case), it seems likely that Martin survived after the infamous fall in Paris and police just misidentified him (either that or Alan is just as deranged as Martin was). Of course, Traci (Beth Maitland) doesn’t have a clue that her new husband-to-be has a twisted mind and has been using human subjects in a deadly social experiment. Now that she’s engaged, she’s been in a blissful bubble of happiness and has her nuptials on her mind.

Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

However, as shown in The Young and the Restless episode that aired on March 13, while Traci and “Alan” are celebrating, Sharon and Phyllis are working on an escape plan, and Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Billy (Jason Thompson) are on their way to the abandoned clinic to rescue the women that they love (yes, we think Billy loves Phyllis).

Come the episode airing on March 14, Nick and Billy, along with Chance (Conner Floyd), arrive at the clinic just as Alan remotely releases a deadly toxic in the room where Phyllis and Sharon are being held. The longtime rivals are incredibly grateful to be saved in the nick of time, but it bothers all of them that the sick person behind this whole ordeal is nowhere to be found.

Well by the end of the episode on March 14, Traci and “Alan” are back in their suite at the Athletic Club when she again hears his phone alerts going off. She lets curiosity get the better of her and she picks up his phone to see the alert message, "Security breach at clinic. Precautions enacted." Naturally she becomes curious, and looking at the following preview for the episodes airing during the week of March 17, “Alan” catches her in the act.

With all that being said, it’s becoming evident that the beloved Traci may soon need some help getting away from her fiancé. While Chance and the GCPD could certainly come to her aid or her big brother Jack (Peter Bergman), we think her heroes might actually prove to be Phyllis and Sharon.

Despite their horrific ordeal, “Alan” seems to have been able to accomplish what no one has, and that’s bringing about peace among these two archenemies. Their shared trauma has pushed them to let bygones be bygones. Additionally, with there still being a big question mark as to who kidnapped them in the first place, they both are unlikely to rest easy until they get some answers. Answers that come with finding their culprit.

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can imagine Phyllis and Sharon putting their heads together and using their unique skill sets to get to the bottom of this chaos. Then after following some clues, the duo traces everything back to “Alan.” Unfortunately for Traci, we also predict “Alan” feeling as if the walls are closing in on him and him doing something drastic, like taking her hostage to plan his escape. However, should that happen, it’s not hard to picture Phyllis and Sharon coming to her rescue.

If our theory proves to be true, we only have one other big question. Will “Alan” be exposed before or after his wedding to Traci?