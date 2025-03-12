The Young and the Restless spoilers: Martin is alive and behind Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnappings, so what’s his endgame?

By published

Alan’s evil twin survived after all?

Christopher Cousins as Alan smirking in The Young and the Restless
Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s a sad day for The Young and the Restless fans who were rooting for the romance between Traci (Beth Maitland) and Alan (Christopher Cousins). While The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 12 showed the happy pair getting engaged, it also revealed that a prediction we made long ago is likely true. Alan isn’t Alan at all, but likely his evil twin Martin.

Beyond the Gates stories

- I like Beyond the Gates’ Dani, but is she absolutely delusional?
- Beyond the Gates spoilers: Vernon plots against his own flesh and blood?
- Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie has criminally insane rap sheet?
- Beyond the Gates spoilers: Martin Richardson’s big secret discovered by…?

Taking a step back for a moment, last year when Traci and Alan accompanied Ashley (Eileen Davidson) back in Paris as she tried to get to the cause of her dissociative identity disorder, it didn’t take long for the truth to come out that Alan had a twin brother. Martin was deranged and pretended to be his brother to get close to Ashley, eventually putting her in an uncomfortable position. Unfortunately for Ashley, as she remembered what Martin did to her, he again resurfaced and attempted to harm her again at Alan’s home.

Thankfully, Alan and Tucker (Trevor St. John) were able to rescue Ashley in the nick of time. In all the commotion, Alan and Martin got into a scuffle that went out to the balcony, and they both fell over to the ground. At the scene, Martin was instantly declared dead while Alan walked away with minor injuries. No one seemed to question if there was a mistake made in identifying the twins (again we did), and Traci and “Alan” kicked off a romance.

Christopher Cousins as Alan perplexed in The Young and the Restless

Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to the present and in the March 12 episode, Traci, “Alan,” Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) catch up over a meal at the Athletic Club. As Traci and Alan talk about their romance, he mentions that he would ask her to marry him if he believed she’d say yes. Once Jack and Diane excuse themselves, he indeed pops the question and Traci accepts. Alan then rushes off to get a ring.

While gone, Alan takes a moment to sit on a park bench and pulls out his phone. He then plays live video footage from the clinic where Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are being held. Given the diabolical nature of kidnapping the women and making them play games to survive, we again assume Alan is not Alan, but Martin.

Martin kidnapping Sharon and Phyllis was certainly not on our bingo card for the new year. He has no vested interest in the women being amicable toward each other and he’s not been around for their most intense fights. So that begs the question, why would he do any of this?

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case as Phyllis and Sharon worried in The Young and the Restless

Michelle Stafford and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, he’s doing this all for his twisted fascination with human behavior. After Martin hypnotized Sharon to prove she didn’t murder Heather (Vail Bloom) and learned some backstory on her dealings with Daniel (Michael Graziadei), it’s possible Martin dug around in Sharon’s history with Daniel’s mom Phyllis. Doing so, he became intrigued by the sordid history between the two ladies. Then, Martin decided to conduct a social experiment to see if he could force the women to address their shared past to move into the future in a friendlier direction.

In terms of what happens next, we suspect Sharon and Phyllis will be rescued by Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson). We don’t believe Martin really had any intention of killing the ladies.

With that being said though, we have to wonder if there is no evidence tracing him to the kidnappings, will he seek to turn more of Genoa City’s residents into subjects for his social experiments? Heck, if Phyllis and Sharon come out on cordial terms, perhaps even as friends, maybe he can throw Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack into the abandoned facility next, as they are the biggest rivals in town.

On a final note, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out the possibility that Martin is dead and the culprit behind all of this is actually Alan. If that proves to be the case, then that begs the question, who was really the evil twin?

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the young and the restless
Allison Lanier as Summer frowning in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer recruits an ally to break up Kyle and Claire?

Jason Thompson and Joshua Morrow as Billy and Nick standing next to each other in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy and Nick team up to find a shocking Phyllis and Sharon scene?
England hold aloft the trophy and will be reigning champions for Women&#039;s Euro 2025

How to watch Women's Euro 2025 online: fixtures, groups, broadcasters, streaming and more
See more latest
Most Popular
John Mulaney on Everybody&#039;s in LA
Here are the guests for Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney on Netflix tonight, March 12
Lodon has erupted in violence in Gangs of London series3.
Netflix subscribers can catch up on this hit crime drama, ahead of the release of its anticipated third season
Bill (Don Diamont) in The Bold and the Beautiful
What's going on with Bill in The Bold and the Beautiful, and what's up with all the blue shirts?
Nicola standing in the kitchen of number 1 Albert Square in a black top looking shocked
EastEnders tonight sees sickening Mitchell murder secret unearthed that no one saw coming
Moana 2
Disney Plus adds animated blockbuster Moana 2 for the perfect family movie night
1883 Faith Hill
Loving Yellowstone on Netflix? Its star-studded prequel with 89% on RT is now streaming too
Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal in the TV series
Mads Mikkelsen originally thought Hannibal was about Hannibal the Conqueror, not the serial killer!
Jane Elliot as Tracy smiling in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Drew blindsided by Tracy’s next move?
Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) looks serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy ignites a war?
Martin Keown is a pundit for TNT Sport
Exclusive: Martin Keown on van Nistelrooy apology live on TV: 'Time was right to be the bigger man'
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch