The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy teaming with Aristotle Dumas to take down Victor?
Has Billy found the right partner to take The Mustache down a peg?
If you’re like us, then you’re eager to find out more about the mysterious Aristotle Dumas on The Young and the Restless. So far, all fans know is he’s the secret owner of the companies that Nate’s (Sean Dominic) older brother Damian (Jermaine Rivers) runs as CEO. Additionally, thanks to Victor (Eric Braeden), viewers also know that Aristotle is a power player in the business world who always manages to come out on top, which is either a credit to his business acumen or speaks to his ability to deal in the realm of shady.
Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 24, and Victor reveals more about Aristotle to Michael (Christian LeBlanc). The Newman patriarch shares with his lawyer and confidant, that once upon a time, he and Dumas competed for the same companies. On some occasions, Victor emerged victorious and on others the “victor” was Aristotle. However, throughout their purchasing rivalry, Dumas would disappear. He wouldn’t even be lured out when Victor laid the bait.
Needless to say, Victor is suspicious of Aristotle, especially since Lily (Christel Khalil) asked him to look into Damian and he happens to be Aristotlel’s employee. Since The Mustache doesn’t know Lily asked about Damian in an effort to protect Nate, Victor is operating under the assumption that Damian is in town as an operative of Aristotle. By the end of the episode, Victor guesses that Aristotle is looking to acquire a company in Genoa City.
As Victor and Michael chat, across town, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) discuss the ordeal with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He tries to reassure his girlfriend that while he cares about Phyllis and helped to rescue her, he and Phyllis are only business partners and friends. Sally has her reservations, but by and large, takes Billy at his word. But when he takes a break from the convo to get their food delivery, something interesting happens.
Billy’s phone keeps going off. Upon his return, Sally notes all the phone notifications and when handing him the phone reads the name Aristotle Dumas. And the plot thickens.
After Victor acquired Chancellor from Jill (Jess Walton), devastating Billy, the new Abbott Communications CEO vowed he’d get payback on Victor. Now in the months since then, Billy has claimed to be focused on his new company and letting go of his Victor-induced rage, but was he lying?
Could Billy have done his research and reached out to Aristotle for tips on how to Victor? After all, Victor himself admitted there were times when he and Aristotle used to compete and Victor lost. So perhaps Billy thought Aristotle has the secret weapon to take down his nemesis.
If this proves to be the case, Billy may find some temporary satisfaction in making Victor squirm, but we have a feeling Victor will have the last laugh. We also have a hunch that when Aristotle eventually emerges (which we suspect has something to do with Billy Flynn’s arrival on the soap’s canvas), Genoa City will be shaken up.
