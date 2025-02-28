The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon forbids Lily?

It’s not uncommon on The Young and the Restless for siblings to lock horns. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have had their share of ups and downs, usually brought on by Newman Enterprises or one of their romances. (We won’t even add Adam [Mark Grossman] to the mix.) Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have had some real battles over the years over Jabot, and again, their respective romantic choices. Then there’s Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James).

When it comes to the Winters siblings/besties, they aren’t above arguing with each other and actually have duked it out over business and romances as well. However, we tend to look more thoughtful at their disagreements, as they don’t ever appear to be suffering from a touch of sibling rivalry and are always quicker to realize their bond is most important. Take for example their issues with the now-debunked Chancellor-Winters and Billy (Jason Thompson). Lily and Devon weren’t on the same page about a lot of things, but they never let things get so treacherous that they betrayed one another, and that’s quite the feat in Genoa City.

With all that being said, Devon and Lily may soon hit a Damian-sized roadblock in their relationship. Nate’s (Sean Dominic) big brother Damian (Jermaine Rivers) is in town and he has a big crush on Lily. However, the man has more mysteries than a season of Scooby-Doo, and that could spell trouble.

Christel Khalil and Jermaine Rivers, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For now, Lily has been cordial with Damian and even agreed to go to dinner with him. While it’s clear she wants to get to know him more, hoping to protect her cousin from any harm a new sibling could cause him, we can’t deny their first encounter was a meet-cute moment as they bumped into each other at Society. So a hint of chemistry is there.

Adding to all this, let’s talk about Victor (Eric Braeden). He recently did some digging into Damian for Lily and shared that while Damian is the CEO of successful companies on paper, the true owner is a man named Aristotle, who also has a big question mark on him. As soap fans know, too many secrets usually breed chaos.

We can imagine a scenario where Lily decides to play up a romance with Damian to gather more intel on him, much to Devon’s chagrin. He’s very protective of his sister, and likely won’t want her putting herself in a potentially dangerous situation with a man they don’t really know. She may remain determined and decide she too is trying to be a protector of sorts for their cousin. Given Devon has experience beating a dead horse, he probably will caution his sister more than once, which could lead to her telling him to back off, and the duo becoming at odds (temporarily).

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Taking things a step further, we also believe there’s a chance that Lily may reluctantly find herself genuinely falling for Damian. After all, it’s been teased that she would soon be getting a whirlwind romance, so is Damian that guy?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the two do become involved, we can certainly picture Devon doing his best to put a stop to it. And we can’t say we blame Devon too much for that, as Cane (Daniel Goddard) was once with Lily, and he was also a man of dubious mystery who tried to steal Devon’s fortune.

At the moment, we are operating on a hunch as it pertains to Devon, Lily and Damian. But we’re almost certain the new resident of Genoa City is about to be the catalyst for some trouble.