The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy Flynn’s new character tied to Victor?

In another daytime shakeup, it was announced on March 11 that after ten years, Billy Flynn is exiting the role of Chad DiMera on Days of Our Lives and taking his talents to The Young and the Restless. As shared in Soap Opera Digest , "he will debut later this spring in a newly created role."

Of course, with there being very little information about Flynn’s new part, we’re left to form some theories as to who Flynn may be playing. After doing some thinking, we’re wondering if Flynn’s character will actually be tied to Victor (Eric Braeden) in some form or fashion. If so, would he be a friend or foe of The Mustache?

Our first theory is that Flynn’s character will be brought onto the canvas as a secret employee of Victor, hired by the Newman Enterprises CEO for one sole purpose — to lure Claire (Hayley Erin) away from Kyle (Michael Mealor). It’s no secret that Victor refuses to accept Claire’s romance with Jack’s (Peter Bergman) son, and desperately wants this relationship to end. So perhaps Victor found a more suitable candidate to date Claire and hopes this new man can finally split #Kylaire apart.

Now if this theory proves to be true, we’ll be slightly disappointed as we’re kind of holding out hope that should Claire and Kyle break up, she’d be charmed and romanced by Holden (Nathan Owens). She had quite the meet-cute moment with the newcomer at the Athletic Club bar, and it’s easy to see them becoming a hot new couple.

The other working theory we have is Flynn could be Aristotle Dumas. A few weeks ago, Lily (Christel Khalil) asked Victor to look into Damian (Jermaine Rivers). Although she didn’t tell the Newman patriarch she wanted to know more about him for Nate’s (Sean Dominic) sake, Victor agreed to look into him. Shortly after, Victor shared with Lily that Damian doesn’t own his companies, but just acts as CEO. Aristotle is the true owner.

According to Victor, Aristotle is a businessman who always seems to be ahead of the market. Furthermore, Victor suggested that Aristotle is either the most brilliant person ever in business, or he often straddles the fence on what’s legal to get ahead. Although Victor didn’t tell Lily, he tasked Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to do some more digging into the mystery man.

It’s not hard to imagine, that Michael’s digging around triggers Aristotle to become suspicious. If Aristotle learns Victor is looking into him, that may prompt Aristotle to want to take on Victor head-to-head. Aristotle probably has some skeletons he’d rather keep in his closet, so he may surface in Genoa City to ensure that happens.

We’d love to see this second scenario play out, only if Flynn’s Aristotle brings a real fight to Victor. Lately, The Mustache has been unstoppable and has been a thorn in a number of people’s sides. It would be entertaining to see him taken down a peg.

Again, these are just theories for now, so we’ll have to pay close attention to see what happens.