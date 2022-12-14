65 movie: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the sci-fi movie

Up until recently, 65 was a movie shrouded in mystery save for the fact we knew it featured an astronaut and was being written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (the writing duo behind A Quiet Place). Naturally, this made it one of the many new movies coming in 2023 that we couldn't wait to learn more about.

Thanks to a new trailer (more on that below), 65 has been revealed to be a sci-fi thriller that sees an unlucky spacefarer (Adam Driver) crash-landing on a foreign planet... 65 million years in the past, when dinosaurs walked the Earth.

With one shot at rescue, the two survivors are thrown into a deadly battle with the planet's fearsome fauna as they journey across the planet in an epic fight to survive their ordeal. Here's everything we know about 65 right now.

65 is releasing exclusively in movie theaters on Friday, March 10, in both the US and UK.

65 million years ago, prehistoric earth had a visitor. Watch the trailer for #65movie, coming exclusively to movie theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/bxIURfRC7RDecember 14, 2022 See more

65 trailer

The trailer for 65 dropped on December 14. In it, we learn exactly how Mills ended up being stranded on Earth. We also get a glimpse both at the weapons at his disposal and some of the many dangerous dinos he's due to do battle with in spring 2023. Check it out here:

65 plot

Here's Sony's official synopsis of 65:

"After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive."

65 cast

As we've already mentioned, Adam Driver is front and center in 65. He plays futuristic pilot, Mills who just so happens to find himself facing off with prehistoric Earth's powerful predators after his crash-landing.

Driver is best known to most for his part as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, so he's no stranger to science fiction. His other notable roles include star turns in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story (both of which earned him Oscar nominations) and appearances in The Last Duel and House of Gucci. He was most recently seen in White Noise, which is due to arrive on Netflix on December 30.

Thanks to the trailer, we know that Mills isn't totally alone on his quest, as one other person survived the crash; a child named Koa, played by Ariana Greenblatt. Greenblatt is due to appear in Barbie and Borderlands.

Avatar: The Way of Water's Chloe Coleman is also attached to the film, though her role in 65 does not appear to have been revealed just yet.