Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie
The great, yet odd, detective is back to solve one more crime.
While movie lovers will have plenty of reasons to go to theaters this holiday season with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Color Purple, Wonka and even Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé storming the December box office, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie offers a great at-home streaming option.
The movie brings back fan-favorite detective Monk (Tony Shalhoub) as he hopes to solve one last case. For the millions that tuned into the USA Network original series Monk, you know just how entertaining it was to see him solve a case from week to week while trying to ensure he had all the wet wipes he needed to soothe his relentless fear of germs.
So where can you watch Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie and who all is a part of the new movie? Here's everything we know.
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie release date
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie premieres on Friday, December 8, on Peacock in the US. For those interested in watching, you need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers a few options for would-be suscribers.
We don't have official word on when/if the movie will be released in the UK. As more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie trailer
For those who loved the original TV show, the trailer certainly is exciting to watch and gets you ready to see what Monk and his crew have been up to over the years. Take a look for yourself.
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie plot
Here is the official synopsis for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie:
"Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding."
The script was penned by Andy Breckman.
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie cast
Returning to the legendary role of Adrian Monk is Tony Shalhoub. The actor had a remarkable run playing the odd crime-solver, earning eight Emmy nominations and winning three. Shalhoub also had a memorable turn as Abe in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, even winning a Best Supporting Actor Emmy.
Joining Shalhoub are his original show cast mates reprising their memorable characters. This includes:
- Ted Levine (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Leland
- Traylor Howard (Boston Common) as Natalie
- Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians) as Randy
- Melora Hardin (The Office) as Trudy
- Hector Elizondo (Chicago Hope) as Dr. Bell
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie director
Randy Zisk directed the movie. He's previously directed episodes of the Monk series, along with episodes of Rizzoli & Isles, The Mentalist, Bones, The Good Cop and The Equalizer, just to name a few projects.
Where to watch Monk the TV series
If you want to watch Monk the series and get a refresher on what makes the show such a great one, in the US you can check out episodes on Peacock and Prime Video. In the UK you can watch episodes on Prime Video.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.