Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

While movie lovers will have plenty of reasons to go to theaters this holiday season with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Color Purple, Wonka and even Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé storming the December box office, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie offers a great at-home streaming option.

The movie brings back fan-favorite detective Monk (Tony Shalhoub) as he hopes to solve one last case. For the millions that tuned into the USA Network original series Monk, you know just how entertaining it was to see him solve a case from week to week while trying to ensure he had all the wet wipes he needed to soothe his relentless fear of germs.

So where can you watch Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie and who all is a part of the new movie? Here's everything we know.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie premieres on Friday, December 8, on Peacock in the US. For those interested in watching, you need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock offers a few options for would-be suscribers.

We don't have official word on when/if the movie will be released in the UK. As more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie trailer

For those who loved the original TV show, the trailer certainly is exciting to watch and gets you ready to see what Monk and his crew have been up to over the years. Take a look for yourself.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie plot

Here is the official synopsis for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie:

"Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding."

The script was penned by Andy Breckman.

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie cast

Returning to the legendary role of Adrian Monk is Tony Shalhoub. The actor had a remarkable run playing the odd crime-solver, earning eight Emmy nominations and winning three. Shalhoub also had a memorable turn as Abe in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, even winning a Best Supporting Actor Emmy.

Joining Shalhoub are his original show cast mates reprising their memorable characters. This includes:

Ted Levine (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Leland

Traylor Howard (Boston Common) as Natalie

Jason Gray-Stanford (Percy Jackson and The Olympians) as Randy

Melora Hardin (The Office) as Trudy

Hector Elizondo (Chicago Hope) as Dr. Bell

Traylor Howard, Tony Shalhoub, Ted Levine and Jason Gray-Stanford in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Image credit: Peter Stranks/Peacock)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie director

Randy Zisk directed the movie. He's previously directed episodes of the Monk series, along with episodes of Rizzoli & Isles, The Mentalist, Bones, The Good Cop and The Equalizer, just to name a few projects.

Where to watch Monk the TV series

If you want to watch Monk the series and get a refresher on what makes the show such a great one, in the US you can check out episodes on Peacock and Prime Video. In the UK you can watch episodes on Prime Video.