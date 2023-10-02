Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé — release date, trailer and everything we know about the concert movie

Just as you thought the queen of music would be ready to take a break following her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé is gifting her fans with Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, a movie certainly now one of the biggest anticipated movies for the rest of 2023.

Clocking in at 150 minutes, the film highlights the superstar’s history-making tour as it charted around the world to sold-out venues and millions of fans. Not only will viewers get the opportunity to see some of Beyoncé’s most noteworthy moments on stage, but they'll also get to see behind-the-scenes footage of what it took to pull off such a momentous experience. Perhaps, fans will even get to see which city actually won the infamous "Mute Challenge."

This is the second major new concert movie coming out in 2023, as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opens in October.

So if you were unable to attend the Renaissance World Tour or just want to relive the experience one more, here’s everything you need to know about Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premieres in theaters in the US, Canada and Mexico on Friday, December 1. Some theaters in the US debut the movie on Thursday, November 30 for later in-the-day showings.

In the UK, a release date for the Beyoncé movie has yet to be announced. However, the film is expected to become available in other countries at a later date. Once we know more information, we'll pass along the update.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé trailer

The trailer makes it clear that fans are getting another inside look at Queen Bey's family life, as Jay-Z and their children are all featured in the video clip. Check it out below.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premise

Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Mo. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

About the Renaissance World Tour

The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé’s most successful solo tour to date. Despite only making 56 stops between Europe and North America, The New York Times estimates that it grossed over $560 million and generated $4.5 billion in revenue for the American economy. Additionally, Billboard states that "The Renaissance World Tour is now the highest-grossing tour by a woman in the Boxscore archives."

As far as a set-list for the concert event, most of the songs are from Beyoncé’s latest studio album Renaissance. However, the superstar also included some classic hits and songs from other projects as well.