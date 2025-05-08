Yeah! Usher’s Rendezvous in Paris concert experience is now streaming, and I highly recommend watching

It’s always a treat when one of the best performers of all time gifts fans with a treat, and Usher is doing just that by debuting the concert film Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, now streaming on BET Plus.

Over the last few years, the living music legend has seen a well-deserved resurgence in his career. As a fan, I can attest to his music catalog being incredibly impressive, only arguably eclipsed by his knack for performing. I attended one of his concerts during the Usher: Past Present Future tour last year, and I’m still mesmerized by the show. The music, combined with the dancing and special guests, was top-notch. And now those who didn’t get to attend one of those tour dates or never made it to one of his highly popular Vegas dates have the opportunity to see him do one of the things he does best — entertain.

Here is an official synopsis of Usher: Rendezvous in Paris below:

“Directed by Anthony Mandler, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion Week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits and more from Usher’s 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to the screen, Usher gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage, with immersive experiences creating a global movie moment that true fans won’t want to miss.”

Now, if my word and the synopsis aren’t enough to pique your interest in streaming the concert, then perhaps the following trailer will do the trick.

BET+ | Usher: Rendezvous in Paris | Streaming May 8th - YouTube Watch On

Again, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris is streaming on BET Plus. So if you want to stream it, you’ll need a subscription to the platform. Currently, BET Plus offers a few different options for would-be subscribers interested in a standalone subscription. BET Plus can also be combined with live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, Roku, YouTube TV and Prime Video as an add-on.

It’s worth noting that with a BET Plus subscription, you also gain access to more of their original content like Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy, Diarra from Detroit and The Family Business: New Orleans.