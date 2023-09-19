Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy — release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about this true crime movie

Celebrated actor Taye Diggs is heading back to the screen, and this time he’s dipping his toe in the true crime genre in the new movie Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy. He’ll be playing Atlanta businessman Lance Herndon who made a name for himself after transforming the city’s 9-1-1 system. Unfortunately for Herndon, his career success would soon become overshadowed by his tragic murder.

For Diggs, he continues to be featured in a number of projects since leaving the role of Billy Baker in All American season 5.

So who stars alongside Diggs in Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy, and when and where does the movie become available? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy debuts in a two-night event. Part One of the film streams on BET Plus on Thursday, September 21, while Part Two becomes available on the platform on Thursday, September 28.

If you’re interested in watching the movie event, you’ll need a subscription to BET Plus . Currently, the streaming service offers a few options for would-be subscribers.

At this time, we don’t have information about a UK release rollout of the movie. Should that change, we’ll pass along the update.

Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy trailer

The trailer provides the list of suspects as well as motives. Check out the clip below.

Love & Murder: Atlanta Play Boy plot

Here is the official synopsis of the movie:

"When Lance, a successful Atlanta businessman renowned in equal measure for both revolutionizing the city's 911 system and his womanizing ways, is found murdered in his own home, questions and allegations abound as to who might have wanted him dead. An investigation into the murder is launched which reveals the truths and suspicions behind Lance's professional and personal life. Was it a business rival, threatened by Lance's bid for a big contract? Was it a scorned lover jealous of the place occupied in Lance's bed?

"Based on the book Redbone: Money, Malice and Murder in Atlanta , by Ron Stodghill, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy reconstructs Lance's life as told by the various players in it."

The script was penned by Gregory R. Anderson.

Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy cast

Again, leading the way in the cast is Taye Diggs. Diggs has been a fixture in Hollywood for years having starred in movies like Brown Sugar, How Stella Got Her Groove Back and The Best Man films. Speaking of The Best Man, he also starred in the Peacock original series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Joining Diggs in Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy are the following: Ciera Payton (The Oval), Nicole Lyn (Love Jacked), Apryl Jones (The Comeback), Keesha Sharp (Heist 88), Ernestine Johnson (The Company You Keep), Ty White (American Auto), Anton Peeples (All American: Homecoming), Karlie Redd (Saint & Sinners), Yung Joc and Yandy Smith.

Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy director

Jaira Thomas took to the director’s chair for Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy. She’s previously directed Girl in the Closet and Under the Influence.