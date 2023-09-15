Heist 88: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Courtney B. Vance movie

If you’re searching for a witty crime drama to watch from the comforts of your own home this fall, look no further than Heist 88. The new 2023 movie sees the incredibly talented Courtney B. Vance play Jeremy Horne, a sophisticated robber who’s ready to pull one last big heist before he’s sent to prison. Inspired by real events, this criminal hopes to pull off an $80 million robbery with the power of his manipulation and the help of four young bank employees.

Here’s everything we know about Heist 88 including the release date, cast and a look at the trailer.

Heist 88 premieres on Sunday, October 1, at 9 pm ET/PT on Showtime. The film debuts a little earlier on Friday, September 29 on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Showtime is a premium channel among cable/satellite TV providers. However, if you’ve cut cords with traditional TV watching, live streaming platforms such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer Showtime add-on subscriptions for an additional fee. For those who prefer to stream the movie early, you’ll want to make sure you have a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Heist 88 trailer

The trailer makes us think that Vance once again has a captivating hit on his hands.

Heist 88 plot

Here is the official synopsis of Heist 88:

"Inspired by true events, Heist 88 is the unbelievable story centered on Jeremy Horne (Vance), a criminal mastermind with an innate ability to convince anyone to do just about anything, who decides to pull one last job before going to prison. He recruits four young bank employees to steal close to $80 million dollars in a daring and brazen assault on the U.S. banking system. The film takes place in a time before widespread computerization and the vast cybersecurity of today."

The movie was written by Dwayne Johnson-Cochran.

Heist 88 cast

Courtney B. Vance, Keesha Sharp and Keith David in Heist 88 (Image credit: Parrish Lewis/Paramount Plus with Showtime)

As already mentioned, Heist 88 is led by actor Courtney B. Vance, who also serves as an executive producer of the movie alongside his wife Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). Vance is a two-time Emmy winner, having been recognized for his roles in American Crime Story and Lovecraft Country. He’s recently starred in 61st Street season 1 and 61st Street season 2.

Also starring in Heist 88 are Keesha Sharp and Keith David. Sharp is perhaps best known for her roles in Girlfriends, Lethal Weapon (the series) and recently, Power Book II: Ghost. David is a three-time Emmy winner, receiving his awards for his voiceover and narration work, and he’s been seen onscreen in Greenleaf. Additionally, he appears in the upcoming movie, American Fiction.

Helping to round out the main cast are Xavier Clyde (City on Fire), Bentley Green (White Men Can’t Jump), Nican Robinson (Ahsoka) and Precious Way (Queens).

Heist 88 director

Menhaj Huda took to the director’s chair for Heist 88. Huda has previously directed episodes of The Flash, Charmed, Queer as Folk as well as other projects.