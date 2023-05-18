61st Street season 2: cast, plot and everything we know about the series

For those that were sad to hear that AMC declined to renew 61st Street after its freshman season, we have some great news as 61st Street season 2 is actually coming to fruition.

As media company Nexstar decided to make changes to The CW's fall 2023-2024 lineup, it was announced that 61st Street would be a part of the network's new scripted content. Saved from cancellation, series star Courtney B. Vance said in a quote reported in TV Line (opens in new tab):

"There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making 61st Street. I'm thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of 61st Street a network home. With The CW, I'm confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us. My cast, crew and I can't wait!”

So what can you look forward to with the new season of the show? Here's everything we know about 61st Street season 2.

In a move that probably breaks the heart of All American: Homecoming fans, 61st Street is now the new Monday night partner of All American. While a specific premiere date has yet to be announced, 61st Street settles into the 9 pm primetime slot.

Also worth noting is that when the series debuts on The CW, it will do so with the season 1 episodes first. Season 2 episodes won't officially be released until sometime in 2024.

61st Street plot

Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole in 61st Street (Image credit: AMC)

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"The story follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete, who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Franklin Roberts (Vance) is a public defender in the twilight of his career serving the busiest courthouse in America.

"After promising his wife he'd retire to spend more time with their 17-year-old autistic son, Franklin realizes Moses Johnson is the case of a lifetime, one that can upend the entire Chicago judicial system, challenging the institutional racism and endemic corruption at its heart. Timely and provocative, 61st Street is set against the systemic abuse happening in some of our country’s most vulnerable communities."

61st Street season 2 cast

The series stars critically-acclaimed actors Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis. Vance has previously earned two Emmys, one for Love Country and one for American Crime Story. He's also been spotted recently in The Photograph, Genius and Uncorked.

Ellis is an Oscar nominee, receiving the nomination for her part in King Richard. She's slated to star in a few future high-profile projects including The Color Purple, Caste and Justified: City Primeval.

Joining Vance and Ellis are Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), Bentley Green (Snowfall), Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor), Holt McCallany (Blue Bloods) and Killian Scott (Dublin Murders).

61st Street season 2 trailer

A trailer for season 2 is not yet available. However, you can catch the season 1 trailer below.

How to watch 61st Street

61st Street is now a series on The CW network, with new episodes premiering directly on the television channel. Those that don't have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch episodes as they air live with a subscription to live-streaming TV services such as FuboTV , Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV .

Since season 1 first debuted on AMC, you can actually watch season 1 episodes on services like Sling TV and Apple TV Plus now.