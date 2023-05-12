What's the status of All American: Homecoming season 3?

Despite being the spinoff and Monday night companion with All American, the powers that be at The CW have yet to announce whether or not All American: Homecoming season 3 is actually coming to fruition. The current status of the younger series may prove even more shocking when you consider that the original All American was renewed for season 6 (opens in new tab) back in January of this year. So what's the hold-up?

If you didn't know, a media company called Nexstar Media (opens in new tab) acquired The CW last fall. With new ownership came a new vision for what the network would look like in the future, which meant a shakeup to its primetime schedule. Besides Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and crew over on All American, the only show saved so far from the fall 2022-2023 lineup has been Walker.

In terms of canceled programs, Kung Fu, Tom Swift, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters have all gotten the axe. Additionally, The Flash, Nancy Drew, Riverdale and DC's Stargirl were already slated to end their series' runs with their respective final seasons. Having said all that, only All American: Homecoming and another popular show, Superman & Lois, hang in the balance.

For Homecoming fans, this period of waiting has been one full of anxiety and trepidation. In its two seasons on the air, Simone (Geffri Maya) and her Bringston University family have provided an entertaining look into the fictionalized ins and outs of an HBCU. Plus, season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger, with viewers left guessing as to who Simone chose to be with romantically. Did she choose Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) or Orlando (Martin Bobb-Semple)?

It would be a shame if Simone's choice is left to be one of those great mysteries of TV. Oh, and we can't forget that many fans had questions about Marcus' (Cory Hardrict) marital status and the health of JR (Sylvester Powell).

All American: Homecoming fans on pins and needles about show's renewal status

As stated, fans are a bit frantic not knowing All American: Homecoming's renewal status. Take a look at just a few of their Tweets below.

Both All American: Homecoming seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix.