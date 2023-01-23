American Auto season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy

It's time to ride with American Auto season 2, the sophomore season of the sitcom from NBC. Hailing from the creator of Superstore, American Auto joins a long list of workplace comedies that have had a home on NBC, including The Office, Parks & Rec and more.

American Auto is one of the new flagship comedies that NBC has in its lineup. It is joined by the likes of Young Rock, Night Court and Lopez vs Lopez.

Here is everything that you need to know about American Auto season 2, from when it's on to who's in it to how best to watch.

American Auto season 2 premieres on Tuesday, January 24, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC. It joins Night Court as part of NBC's Tuesday night comedy hour. New episodes are going to air weekly.

American Auto season 2 episode 1 is titled "Crisis." Here is the official synopsis:

"Katherine and the team bring in crisis manager Ian Osofsky to help combat the negative publicity the company is receiving from accusations it covered up defective auto parts."

You can also see what else is on TV each Tuesday night with WTW's US TV listings.

No word on when American Auto season 2 episodes are going to be released in the UK.

American Auto plot

Here is the official synopsis for American Auto:

"Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren't fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs."

American Auto season 2 cast

Headlining the cast of American Auto is Ana Gasteyer as Payne Motors CEO Katherine Hastings. Gasteyer has previously been seen in The Goldbergs, People of Earth, Suburgatory and Saturday Night Live.

The rest of the main cast includes Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man) as Sadie Ryan, Jon Barinholtz (Superstore) as Wesley Payne, Humphrey Ker (Mythic Quest) as Elliot, Michael B. Washington (Ratched) as Cyrus Knight, Tye White (American Crime Story) as Jack Fortin and X Mayo (Strangers) as Dori.

As far as guest stars for the season, one confirmed (based on the trailer below) is Modern Family alum, Eric Stonestreet.

American Auto season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for American Auto season 2 to get a preview of the office hijinks that the Payne Motors team is up to this year.

How to watch American Auto

American Auto airs its new episodes on NBC, which means that anyone with basic cable or a live TV streaming service that carries NBC (i.e., FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) can watch it when it airs. If you’re looking to watch it on-demand, the latest episodes, as well as season 1 episodes, are available to stream on Peacock.

UK viewers can watch American Auto season 1 on the Sky Go and NOW streaming services.