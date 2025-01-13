Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series

In some exciting news for fans of Carl Weber’s The Family Business, it’s finally time for a spinoff series of the hit drama, officially titled Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans.

The new series follows another branch of the Duncan family tree in The Big Easy as they try to maintain their power and turf as corrupt politicians, underhanded land developers and ruthless rivals in the underworld all vie to take the family down. Will this breed of Duncans prove they have what it takes to fight off those who desire to see them fail?

Here’s everything we know about Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans.

Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans premieres with two episodes on Thursday, January 23, on BET Plus. The rest of the episodes roll out weekly on Thursdays, with the season concluding on Thursday, March 6. As of now, there doesn’t appear to be a set release date for the series in the UK.

Those hoping to watch episodes of the new series need a subscription to Bet Plus. With a subscription to the streaming service, you also get access to other BET Plus originals like Diarra from Detroit, Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy and more.

Now if you’re someone who hasn’t watched the original The Family Business series, you can catch up with seasons 1-5 on BET Plus. For Netflix subscribers, you can watch seasons 1-4 on the platform.

Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans cast

Brandon T. Jackson in Carl Weber's The Family Business: New Orleans (Image credit: BET Plus)

Here are the cast members of Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans and descriptions of their characters from Paramount and BET Plus:

Brandon T. Jackson as Marquis: “The smart & handsome son of Big Shirley Duncan who oversees his family-owned casino, The Midnight Blues, and is the talk of the town. He has big dreams and an even bigger swag.”

Lela Rochon as Big Shirley: “A no-nonsense, act-first and ask-questions-later type of woman. Her family has owned The Midnight Blues for almost a hundred years. She is the matriarch of the family and business. She is married to one of LC Duncan’s brothers.”

Benjamin Stephens as Curtis: “A smart and handsome Bounty Hunter, who is sent down to New Orleans to help his aunt and cousin with a small local conflict. However, when he arrives in New Orleans, he finds out the conflict is far from minor.”

Pooch Hall as Floyd: “A well-dressed, handsome man. He is as sharp in his executions as he is in his style. The protective brother of Big Shirley. He’s one of the managers of The Midnight Blues. His connection to the local Voodoo Priestess is what keeps him well protected.”

Quincy Brown as Prince: “The brother of Saint and leader of the Crescent Boys. He’s truly a Prince Charming and has eyes for Lauryn Duncan despite Simone LeBlanc having more than eyes for him.”

David Banner as Jean LeBlanc: “Jean LeBlanc comes from a long lineage of New Orleans residents. However, his family’s land and property were stolen by the establishment over a century ago. It’s his plan to take it all back and take over The Midnight Blues Casino.”

Yvette Nicole Brown as Monique: “The very sassy and smart right-hand woman, cousin and best friend to Big Shirley. She always has her ear to the ground and stays ready for whatever is ahead.”

Orlando Jones as Gabriel: “The mysterious man that is looking to relive his past encounter with Big Shirley at any cost. Fortunately for him, he is a billionaire with extensive resources.”

Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans plot

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

“Welcome to a new branch of the Duncan family tree, known for their popular casino/nightclub ‘Midnight Blues’ where tourists, titans of industry and trap kings & queens party side-by-side. But the club also holds secrets so dark that it could turn the vibrant city of New Orleans upside down. Facing threats at every turn, the Duncans try to keep their family safe and put their complicated pasts to the side for the greater good of their enduring legacy in the NOLA.”

Carl Weber’s The Family Business: New Orleans trailer

Check out the trailer for the new series. It doesn’t look like it will be short on drama.