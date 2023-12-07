How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case: stream the Monk movie online with our guide

One of TV's most bizarre detectives is making his swan song on Friday, December 8. Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie closes the book on the adventures and misadventures of Adrian Monk, the OCD- and grief-riddled San Francisco private investigator whose exploits were the focus of comedy-drama mystery show Monk.

Picking back up 14 years after that show, Mr. Monk's Last Case is a new feature movie that brings back most of the original cast, including Tony Shalhoub as Mr. Monk himself.

The Monk movie centers on a case involving Monk's stepdaughter Molly, who's preparing for her wedding. The exact nature of the case hasn't been detailed yet but the real focus of the movie is saying goodbye to all the characters who starred in the 125-episode original run.

So here's how to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. We'll also tell you how to watch Monk in case you want to catch up.

How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case in the US

You can watch the Monk movie using NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, because the feature is an original production created specifically for the platform.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month though Peacock Premium Plus, which is the ad-free alternative, is a little more expensive at $11.99 each month.

If you want to watch Monk itself, it's also on Pecaock, but you can also watch the show using Prime Video because all eight seasons are there too.

How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case in the UK

There's no news so far on how you'll be able to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case in the UK, with no official streaming home announced or confirmed. Based on previous Peacock shows it could come to Sky, Prime Video, Netflix or no-where at all.

That's not exactly a surprise because the original Monk series also isn't streaming in the country. Clearly NBC isn't too fussed about letting UK viewers watch the show!

There is a way to watch Monk, though, because if you want you can buy the DVDs online. You can find the complete series box set on Amazon here.

How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case in Australia

As in the UK, the new Monk movie doesn't have an official streaming home in Australia just yet. That could change but we'll have to wait and see.

Thankfully, Monk itself is available to watch. It's currently on Prime Video, but only for a limited time. The streamer has marked that the show has a limited time left on the platform, and we expect it to be gone by the end of December. So you better get streaming!

Find Monk on Prime Video here

How to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Mr. Monk's Last Case, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the Monk movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.