Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ getting July 2023 release date

We know when we’re getting the next Christopher Nolan movie, as multiple outlets reported that Universal Pictures has dated his film Oppenheimer for July 21, 2023. It was also shared that Cillian Murphy would play the lead role in the film.

Oppenheimer, which in traditional Nolan fashion he is writing and directing, refers to scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, considered one of the feathers of the atom bomb. The film will be based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which details Oppenheimer’s work on the atom bomb that was used to help end World War II, but who later had to deal with the moral consequences of his scientific discovery.

The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures, which acquired the rights to the film after a bidding war in September. This marks the first time since Nolan broke out as a director that he is not making a film for Warner Bros. Nolan was highly critical of the studio for their decision to release all of their 2021 slate of films the same day on HBO Max as in theaters, even though Warner Bros. has since committed once again to an exclusive theatrical window (now 45 days) starting in 2022 and worked with Nolan on releasing his most recent film, Tenet, exclusively in theaters during the summer of 2020.

Universal has committed to a theatrical release for Oppenheimer, which will reportedly be shot in IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film, something that Nolan has done with most of his recent films.

Murphy is a frequent collaborator with Nolan, having appeared in the director’s Batman trilogy as the villain Scarecrow, his 2010 dream blockbuster Inception and the director’s previous World War II movie Dunkirk. Murphy is also known for his role in the popular British TV series Peaky Blinders.

What to Watch will keep you updated as more information about Oppenheimer is released.