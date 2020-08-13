AMC expects to have 400 theaters open in time for 'Tenet' on Sept. 3
Masks will be mandatory for employees and theater-goers.
AMC Entertainment today announced its reopening plans for theaters in the United States, which have been shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The phased reopening will see somewhere around 400 theaters back in business by Sept. 3 — which also happens to be the release date for the long-anticipated Christopher Nolan film Tenet. The remainder of AMC's 600-plus theaters will open "only after authorized to do so by state and local officials."
As you'd expect, AMC has put a number of precautions in place as part of the reopening. It's dubbed "AMC Safe & Clean" and was developed with The Clorox Company and "under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health."
The changes include extra time between screenings to allow for deeper cleanings, a reduction in the maximum number of tickets available, the blocking of seats for better social distancing, HEPA vacuums and upgraded air filtration, and mandatory masks for all guests and employees.
Some 100 theaters are said to be open by Aug. 20, and that grand reopening will see ticket prices at just 15 cents, plus tax. The list of theaters reopening that day include the following:
Atlanta
AMC Avenue Forsyth 12
AMC Colonial 18
AMC Parkway Pointe 15
AMC Phipps Plaza 14
AMC DINE-IN North Point 12
AMC North Dekalb Mall 16
AMC Southlake Pavilion 24
AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18
Austin, TX
AMC Barton Creek 14
Birmingham, AL
AMC Patton Creek 15
AMC DINE-IN Vestavia 10
Boston, MA
AMC Assembly Row 12
AMC Boston Common 19
AMC Braintree 10
AMC Burlington 10
AMC DINE-IN Framingham 16
AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20
AMC Methuen 20
AMC South Bay Center 12
AMC Tyngsboro 12
Chicago
AMC Crestwood 18
AMC Ford City 14
AMC Hawthorn 12
AMC Oakbrook Center 12
AMC Naperville 16
AMC DINE-IN Northbrook 14
AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9
AMC River East 21
AMC Schererville 16
AMC South Barrington 24
AMC Streets of Woodfield 20
AMC Village Crossing 18
AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18
Cincinnati
AMC Newport on the Levee 20
AMC West Chester 18
Columbus, GA
AMC Columbus 15
Columbus, OH
AMC Dublin Village 18
AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30
AMC Lennox 24
Dallas, TX
AMC Firewheel Town Center
AMC DINE-IN Grapevine Mills 30
AMC Irving Mall 14
AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30
AMC NorthPark 15
AMC Parks at Arlington 18
AMC DINE-IN Stonebriar 24
Danbury, CT
AMC Danbury 16
Denver, CO
AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16
AMC Flatiron Crossing 14
AMC Highlands Ranch 24
AMC Orchard 12
AMC Southlands 16
AMC Westminster Promenade 24
Harlingen, TX
AMC Edinburg 18
Hartford, CT
AMC Plainville 20
Houston
AMC Deerbrook 24
AMC First Colony 24
AMC Fountains 18
AMC Gulf Pointe 30
AMC Katy Mills 20
AMC Spring 10
AMC Studio 30
AMC Willowbrook 24
Indianapolis, IN
AMC Castleton Square 14
AMC Indianapolis 17
Jacksonville, FL
AMC Orange Park 24
AMC Regency 24
Kansas City
AMC Barrywoods 24
AMC Independence 20
AMC Studio 28
AMC Town Center 20
AMC Ward Parkway 14
Las Vegas, NV
AMC Rainbow Promenade 10
AMC Town Square 18
Miami, FL
AMC DINE-IN Coral Ridge 10
AMC Pembroke Lakes 9
Minneapolis, MN
AMC Coon Rapids 16
AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18
AMC Inver Grove 16
AMC Rosedale 14
AMC Southdale Center 16
Mobile, AL
AMC Bayou 15
AMC Destin Commons 14
AMC Mobile 16
Nashville, TN
AMC Stones River 9
AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20
New Orleans, LA
AMC Clearview Palace 12
AMC Elmwood Palace 20
AMC Westbank Palace 16
Norfolk, VA
AMC Hampton 24
AMC Lynnhaven 18
Oklahoma City, OK
AMC Penn Square Mall 10
AMC Quail Springs Mall 24
Orlando, FL
AMC Altamonte Mall 18
AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24
AMC West Oaks 14
Philadelphia, PA
AMC Center Valley 16
AMC Marple 10
AMC Neshaminy 24
AMC Plymouth Meeting 12
Pittsburgh, PA
AMC Waterfront 22
Rockford, IL
AMC Rockford 16
Springfield, MO
AMC Springfield 11
St. Louis, MO
AMC Streets of St. Charles 9
Tallahassee, FL
AMC Tallahassee 20
Tampa, FL
AMC Highwoods 20
AMC Regency 20
AMC Veterans Expressway 24
AMC Westshore Plaza 14
AMC Woodlands Square 20
Tulsa, OK
AMC Southroads 20
Washington, D.C.
AMC Hoffman 22
AMC Potomac Mills 18
AMC Tysons Corner 16
Wichita, KS
AMC Northrock 14
