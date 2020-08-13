AMC expects to have 400 theaters open in time for 'Tenet' on Sept. 3

AMC is opening 100 theaters on Aug. 20 — but none in New York City is on the list.

AMC Entertainment today announced its reopening plans for theaters in the United States, which have been shut down for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The phased reopening will see somewhere around 400 theaters back in business by Sept. 3 — which also happens to be the release date for the long-anticipated Christopher Nolan film Tenet. The remainder of AMC's 600-plus theaters will open "only after authorized to do so by state and local officials."

As you'd expect, AMC has put a number of precautions in place as part of the reopening. It's dubbed "AMC Safe & Clean" and was developed with The Clorox Company and "under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health."

The changes include extra time between screenings to allow for deeper cleanings, a reduction in the maximum number of tickets available, the blocking of seats for better social distancing, HEPA vacuums and upgraded air filtration, and mandatory masks for all guests and employees.

Some 100 theaters are said to be open by Aug. 20, and that grand reopening will see ticket prices at just 15 cents, plus tax. The list of theaters reopening that day include the following:

Atlanta

AMC Avenue Forsyth 12

AMC Colonial 18

AMC Parkway Pointe 15

AMC Phipps Plaza 14

AMC DINE-IN North Point 12

AMC North Dekalb Mall 16

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24

AMC Sugarloaf Mills 18

Austin, TX

AMC Barton Creek 14

Birmingham, AL

AMC Patton Creek 15

AMC DINE-IN Vestavia 10

Boston, MA

AMC Assembly Row 12

AMC Boston Common 19

AMC Braintree 10

AMC Burlington 10

AMC DINE-IN Framingham 16

AMC Liberty Tree Mall 20

AMC Methuen 20

AMC South Bay Center 12

AMC Tyngsboro 12

Chicago

AMC Crestwood 18

AMC Ford City 14

AMC Hawthorn 12

AMC Oakbrook Center 12

AMC Naperville 16

AMC DINE-IN Northbrook 14

AMC DINE-IN 600 North Michigan 9

AMC River East 21

AMC Schererville 16

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

AMC Village Crossing 18

AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18

Cincinnati

AMC Newport on the Levee 20

AMC West Chester 18

Columbus, GA

AMC Columbus 15

Columbus, OH

AMC Dublin Village 18

AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30

AMC Lennox 24

Dallas, TX

AMC Firewheel Town Center

AMC DINE-IN Grapevine Mills 30

AMC Irving Mall 14

AMC DINE-IN Mesquite 30

AMC NorthPark 15

AMC Parks at Arlington 18

AMC DINE-IN Stonebriar 24

Danbury, CT

AMC Danbury 16

Denver, CO

AMC Arapahoe Crossing 16

AMC Flatiron Crossing 14

AMC Highlands Ranch 24

AMC Orchard 12

AMC Southlands 16

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

Harlingen, TX

AMC Edinburg 18

Hartford, CT

AMC Plainville 20

Houston

AMC Deerbrook 24

AMC First Colony 24

AMC Fountains 18

AMC Gulf Pointe 30

AMC Katy Mills 20

AMC Spring 10

AMC Studio 30

AMC Willowbrook 24

Indianapolis, IN

AMC Castleton Square 14

AMC Indianapolis 17

Jacksonville, FL

AMC Orange Park 24

AMC Regency 24

Kansas City

AMC Barrywoods 24

AMC Independence 20

AMC Studio 28

AMC Town Center 20

AMC Ward Parkway 14

Las Vegas, NV

AMC Rainbow Promenade 10

AMC Town Square 18

Miami, FL

AMC DINE-IN Coral Ridge 10

AMC Pembroke Lakes 9

Minneapolis, MN

AMC Coon Rapids 16

AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18

AMC Inver Grove 16

AMC Rosedale 14

AMC Southdale Center 16

Mobile, AL

AMC Bayou 15

AMC Destin Commons 14

AMC Mobile 16

Nashville, TN

AMC Stones River 9

AMC DINE-IN Thoroughbred 20

New Orleans, LA

AMC Clearview Palace 12

AMC Elmwood Palace 20

AMC Westbank Palace 16

Norfolk, VA

AMC Hampton 24

AMC Lynnhaven 18

Oklahoma City, OK

AMC Penn Square Mall 10

AMC Quail Springs Mall 24

Orlando, FL

AMC Altamonte Mall 18

AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24

AMC West Oaks 14

Philadelphia, PA

AMC Center Valley 16

AMC Marple 10

AMC Neshaminy 24

AMC Plymouth Meeting 12

Pittsburgh, PA

AMC Waterfront 22

Rockford, IL

AMC Rockford 16

Springfield, MO

AMC Springfield 11

St. Louis, MO

AMC Streets of St. Charles 9

Tallahassee, FL

AMC Tallahassee 20

Tampa, FL

AMC Highwoods 20

AMC Regency 20

AMC Veterans Expressway 24

AMC Westshore Plaza 14

AMC Woodlands Square 20

Tulsa, OK

AMC Southroads 20

Washington, D.C.

AMC Hoffman 22

AMC Potomac Mills 18

AMC Tysons Corner 16

Wichita, KS

AMC Northrock 14