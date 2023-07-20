One of the biggest blockbuster movies of summer 2023 has arrived, as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is now playing. But just how can you watch Oppenheimer?

Nolan's epic biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb, has been getting amazing reviews, as the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 92% (as of July 20). WTW's Oppenheimer review joins in that acclaim, as we call the movie Nolan's "magnum opus."

So, if you're a long-time fan of Nolan — or just incredible movie-making in general — Oppenheimer is not one you're going to want to miss. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch Oppenheimer right now.

How to watch Oppenheimer in movie theaters

Oppenheimer is playing exclusively in movie theaters upon its release. This should be no surprise, as it's become standard operating procedure for all big movies to play first in theaters before heading to home viewing. Not to mention, Nolan's commitment to the theatrical experience saw him release his last movie, Tenet, only in theaters during the height of the pandemic.

In addition to heading to the theater to see Oppenheimer, movie fans have multiple format options to see the film. There is a standard screening like most movies, but Oppenheimer is also going to be shown on IMAX screens, and there are 35mm and 70mm film screenings available in select locations. We recommend seeing it on the biggest screen possible, and watching a film print is a really cool experience.

To find out when, where and what format you can watch the movie, you can find showtimes and purchase tickets for Oppenheimer on the movie's website , by visiting the website of your local movie theater or on Fandango, where you can see everywhere the movie is playing in your wider area (including if some theaters farther away have different formats).

If you're interested in going to see more movies but the cost of tickets worries you, check out our guide on movie theater subscription and membership deals. These programs, offered by multiple US and UK movie theater chains, give movie lovers free, discounted and monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Oppenheimer streaming?

Oppenheimer is not available for streaming or any kind of home viewing at this time.

There is no info on when that may change (expect the movie to have an exclusive run in movie theaters for at least a month), but when it does make its way to a streaming platform, it is going to do so first on Peacock. That is because Oppenheimer is Universal Picture, which sees all of its movies head to Peacock first.

We'll also keep this page updated when Oppenheimer becomes available for rental and purchase via digital on-demand, which will likely happen before it makes its Peacock streaming debut.

What else to know about Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) as J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie follows his life, specifically his role in leading the Manhattan Project that developed the first atomic bomb during World War II and the aftermath of that creation on him in the subsequent years.

In addition to Murphy, the movie has an all-star cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, David Krumholtz and more.

Many movie fans are also taking advantage of the unique programming of Oppenheimer releasing aside Barbie, seeing both movies as a double feature, an event that many are referring to as Barbenheimer.

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer right here.