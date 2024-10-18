Take Two: classic horror movies

We're less than two weeks away from Halloween, which means there is no better time to watch a horror movie. While you could go to the movie theaters to see brand new horror movies like Terrifier 3 or Smile 2, there are also plenty of options to watch classic horror movies at home (ie, I ranked The Babadook as one of the best Netflix movies available right now). In the spirit of the season, October 18's version of Take Two is spotlighting classic horror movies. Let's take a look at the question where you have a 50/50 chance of nailing the right answer:

Which modern "elevated horror" movie has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score: 2015's The Witch or 2018's Hereditary?

Which classic slasher character has more official series entries: Friday the 13th ’s Jason or Halloween ’s Michael Myers?

Which movie took the top spot in Variety’s 100 best horror movies of all time list: The Exorcist or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ?

Which version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score: 1956 or 1978?

Which horror movie received more Oscar nominations: The Exorcist or Get Out?

Play an interactive version of the game below to get an official score on how many you can get right (all you have to do is type in the appropriate name).

If you enjoyed that, check out more games from What to Watch:

Check out the official answers, with some additional insight into each, right here.