Take Two: Andrew Garfield vs Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh might fall in love in their new movie We Live in Time, but in our latest version of Take Two we're having the two co-stars square off to see who comes out on top in a series of 50/50 questions about their career, including whose breakout movie has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score and which of them was the first to receive an Oscar nomination? The game is pretty simple, we'll give you a prompt and all you have to do is guess whether Garfield or Pugh is the right answer. Here are the questions:

Whose breakout movie has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score: Garfield's Boy A or Pugh's Lady Macbeth ?

Who has the highest rated movie on IMDb's Top 250 list: Garfield's Spider-Man: No Way Home of Pugh's Dune: Part Two ?

Whose Netflix original movie has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score: Garfield's tick, tick... BOOM! or Pugh's The Wonder ?

Who was the first to earn an Oscar nomination: Garfield or Pugh?

Which TV series has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score: Garfield's Under the Banner of Heaven or Pugh's The Little Drummer Girl?

