'Baptiste' Season 2 — Release date, plot, cast, trailer and all you need to know

Baptiste Season 2 is on its way, where we'll once again follow the life and career of a retired police investigator, Julien Baptiste who finds himself at the heart of a new case. It will take viewers into Budapest’s secretive and corrupt underworld, and no doubt have us on the edge of our seats.

Here's everything you need to know about the new season...

An air date has not yet been confirmed, but Baptise Season 2 is expected to be on BBC1 in the UK as early as summer 2021. You can still watch Baptiste Season 1 on BBC iPlayer if you need a recap of what happened. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know when it's coming to BBC1. Like the first season, this one will have 6 one hour long episodes.

In the US, Baptiste Season 2 is excepted to be shown on PBS. But a premiere date is still to be announced.

What happens in Baptiste Season 2?

Those of you seeking a gritty, complex drama will be pleased to know that there's lots of interesting stuff to look forward to in the new series.

The official BBC synopsis says: "Julien Baptiste is not the man we knew before. After enduring a horrific personal tragedy, Julien has pushed his wife Celia away and is looking for any distraction — whether that be the bottom of a bottle or a new case — to consume him.

Fiona Shaw returns in Baptiste Season 2.

"When British Ambassador Emma Chambers' whole family disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons.

"However, when the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Julien must navigate a Hungarian police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case. Julien must remain rational in the face of chaos in order to find Emma’s family. Will he be able to solve his most complex case yet?"

Who is in the cast for Baptiste Season 2?

Of course, Tchéky Karyo is reprising his role as Julien Baptiste, who first appeared in the drama The Missing between 2014-2016. Speaking about the new season, he said: “I am so excited and proud of Harry and Jack [Williams, the show's writers] for their new audacious story in Hungary. I can’t wait to prepare for Julien’s new adventure and for the emotions that he is about to go through.

"I’m looking forward to sharing this incredible journey with an amazing cast.”

Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw will also be joining this season, starring as British Ambassador Emma Chambers. Emma's world is turned upside down when her whole family goes missing, and Baptiste must help her find out what happened.

Speaking about her role, she said, "I’m honoured to be joining this hugely talented and committed team with the superb writing of Harry and Jack and under the direction of Thomas Napper. I’m so lucky to be working with all the best of the new generation!”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space! We expect one soon!