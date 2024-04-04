The Witcher season 4: cast, plot and everything we know

The Witcher season 4 sees a big change coming to the Continent; Henry Cavill has bowed out of Netflix's flagship fantasy series, and a new star is picking up his swords.

"As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia", Hemsworth said in a statement. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

We don't have too much info about the monster hunter's forthcoming adventure so far, save for some more casting news and a plot synopsis. However, production is thought to be underway soon (as of our latest update, at least!), so hopefully, we'll hear more about one of the best shows on Netflix soon.

Here's everything we know about The Witcher season 4 right now...

At the time of writing, we don't yet have a release date for The Witcher season 4, but given we don't even know if filming is underway just yet, we don't expect to be laying eyes on it anytime soon.

Per a recent update from Netflix, production on the show's fourth season is due to begin 'in spring', and Freya Allan told GamesRadar+ back in January that filming was 'gearing up' on season 4, so hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer for new info about the series' fourth installment.

The Witcher season 4 cast

Liam Hemsworth is our new White Wolf. (Image credit: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images for NGV)

Aside from Cavill, the rest of our major stars are expected to return for The Witcher season 4. We'll be seeing more from Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerburg), Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey (Jaskier).

In addition, we also expect we'll be seeing more from the likes of Dijkstra (Graham McTavish), Phillipa (Cassie Clare), Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), Cahir (Eamon Farren), Triss (Anna Shaffer), Stregobor (Lars Mikkelsen), among others, and we expect season 3 newcomers like Hugh Skinner (Radovid), Emhyr (Bart Edwards) and Meng'er Zhang's Milva to make a comeback to the franchise, too.

There's also "The Rats", the violent gang of outcasts whom Ciri came across in the previous season finale who will doubtless be part of the show going forward. They are: Kayleigh (Fabian McCallum) Giselher (Ben Radcliffe), Mistle (Christelle Elwin), Iskra (Aggy K. Adams), Reef (Juliette Alexandra), and Asse (Connor Crawford).

A big new addition to the franchise was confirmed back in January, as Netflix revealed that John Wick and The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne had boarded the show. He's playing a fan-favorite character: Regis (or to give him his full title, Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy).

We won't spoil who Regis is or why he's an important figure. Netflix has chosen to keep his role relatively hidden, too, describing Regis solely as 'a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past' who joins Geralt on his journey.

In April, Variety revealed several new stars had joined the show. District 9, Free Fire and Monkey Man star Sharlto Copley leads the way as the infamous skilled swordsman and bounty hunter, Leo Bonhart. Meanwhile, James Purefoy (Rome, The Following) is on hand as Skellen, a high-ranking spy and court advisor to Emperor Emhyr, whilst Danny Woodburn (Seinfeld, Monk, Bones) will play Zoltan, a dwarf who is a close friend to Geralt.

The Witcher season 4 plot

Our trio in season 3. (Image credit: Susie Allnutt/Netflix)

Netflix's synopsis for The Witcher season 4 hints that the new series will see our main trio trying to survive an impending trial, all with the hope of being reunited once again.

It reads: "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri who are face with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the group of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire - and finding one another again."

With that specific hint at the end and how the story has gone thus far, we presume The Witcher season 4 will draw primarily from the third of Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher novels, Baptism of Fire.

Is there a The Witcher season 4 trailer yet?

Nope! There's no trailer for the series as of yet, and it'll likely be some time before one arrives.