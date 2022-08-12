Vampire Academy: release date, cast and everything we know about the new Peacock series

Vampire Academy is a stylish new series about a school where vampires and their elite guards learn the ropes. Julie Plec, the woman behind hit series like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacies, is behind this new Peacock series geared toward young adults.

Here’s everything we know about Vampire Academy season 1.

Vampire Academy season 1 premieres Thursday, September 15, in the US on Peacock. The first four episodes drop on September 15 and then the remaining six episodes release weekly starting September 22.

The show arrives on Friday, September 16, in the UK, available exclusively on Peacock through Sky and NOW.

What is Vampire Academy season 1 about?

Here’s the description of Vampire Academy from Peacock:

"From executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex and scandal. Vampire Academy is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

"Vampire Academy is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Julie Plec will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer for the series. Marguerite MacIntyre will serve along with Plec as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayer and Jillian DeFrehn also serve as executive producers."

Julie Plec at San Diego Comic-Con (Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Who is in Vampire Academy season 1 cast?

Vampire Academy stars Sisi Stringer (Force of Nature, Mortal Kombat) as Rose Hathaway and Daniela Nieves (Save Me, Five Points) as vampire Lissa Dragomir. Lissa is a Moroi princess and Rose is training to become a Dhampir, a guardian to the princess. Rose and Lissa are best friends but they come from very different worlds.

With so many books in the Vampire Academy series, it’s not surprising that there are lots of characters tied to the story.

Here’s a list of the Vampire Academy season 1 cast:

Daniela Nieves as Lissa

Sisi Stringer as Rose

Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as Dmitri

André Dae Kim (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Christian

Jennifer Kirby (Call the Midwife) as Alberta

Craig Stevenson (My Lovely Neighbors) as Dane

J. August Richards (Angel) as Victor

Alex Hafner (Cable Girls) as James

Nikol Kollars (Foundation) as Moira Ozera

Jim Sturgeon (Vigil) as Hans

Mia McKenna-Bruce (Last Train to Christmas) as Mia

Is there a trailer for Vampire Academy season 1?

The teaser for Vampire Academy season 1 reveals a stylish new world where the vampire elite rule.

How to watch Vampire Academy season 1

Vampire Academy season 1 streams exclusively on Peacock . You might have Peacock as part of your existing cable package, or you can subscribe to the streaming service directly. You can also subscribe to the service and access it through platforms like Roku and Fire TV.

If you’re in the UK you can watch Vampire Academy season 1 on Peacock on September 16, available through Sky and NOW.