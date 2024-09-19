Have I Got News for You season 68: release date, panellists, presenters, episodes and everything we know

Have I Got News For You season 68 - heralds the glorious return of Paul Merton and Ian Hislop.

The nights are drawing in, there’s a chill in the air and TV magazine editors everywhere are planning their double Christmas issues. Which means it’s time for us to turn on the telly and tune into BBC1 on Friday nights, as Ian Hislop and Paul Merton return with a new series of their satirical news show, Have I Got News for You season 68.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new 10-part series…

Please note: This is a live document and will be updated regularly as new guest panellists and presenters are announced/denounced…

Have I Got News For You season 68 returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 9 pm for a new weekly 10-part series. Episodes are available on iPlayer after transmission.

It is expected that the slightly longer version Have I Got a Bit More News For You will air weekly on Mondays and also be available on BBC iPlayer. We will update once we have confirmation.

Have I Got News for you season 68 — episode guide

HIGNFY season 68 — episode 1

Airdate: Friday, October 4, 2024, BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm

Guest host: To be announced.

Guest panellists: Journalist Helen Lewis makes her 10th appearance on the programme.

The guest host and second panellist are currently TBC. Check back for updates.

From the press release: “With Keir Starmer now in number 10 and the US election just around the corner, Have I Got News For You returns for its 68th series on Friday 4th October. Available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm.”

Helen Lewis has been announced as the first guest on the new series of HIGNFY. (Image credit: Hat Trick)

HIGNFY season 68 — episode 2

Airdate: Friday 11 October 2024, BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm.

More information coming soon.

Is there a trailer for Have I Got News for You season 68?

Not yet, but if one arrives we will add it to this guide. Series 67 didn't have a trailer, but series 66 did, which you can check out here.

