The Ex-Wife cast: who's who in the relationship thriller

The Ex-Wife follows four people who get caught up in some serious drama.

The Ex-Wife is a gripping drama about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, except for the fact her husband's former spouse is always hanging around.

The official synopsis teases: "Newly married Tasha is living the dream: she has a beautiful London home, a loving and successful husband in Jack, and a gorgeous little girl, Emily. Everything would be perfect if only her husband's ex-wife Jen would leave them alone.

"Jen calls constantly and has close ties to Jack's family which is making life incredibly uncomfortable for Tasha. After a series of increasingly intrusive encounters, Tasha begins to think Jen might be trying to manipulate her way back into Jack’s life - but is Tasha just being paranoid?"

Things escalate when Jack and Emily disappear without a trace, and Tasha is forced to get to the bottom of what's going on, even begrudgingly asking Jen for help.

The series is based on the bestselling novel by Jess Ryder and has a cast of great British names who are bringing these characters to life across four episodes.

Here's everything you need to know about The Ex-Wife cast...

Céline Buckens as Tasha

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Tasha seems to have it all. A loving husband Jack, their young daughter Emily, and a gorgeous home. It seems like the perfect life, except for the fact that Jack's ex won't leave him alone, creating an awkward scenario. It isn't long before Tasha starts to become paranoid.

Céline Buckens appeared in the movie War Horse and went on to play Mia MacDonald in the Netflix series Free Rein and Sophie Mercer in the series Warrior.

Tom Mison as Jack

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Jack is Tasha's charming, apparently faithful husband, and on the surface, they have a perfect marriage. But he's still close to his ex-wife Jen, and one day Jack goes missing alongside his daughter Emily, raising lots of questions.

Tom Mison played Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow and Mr. Phillips in Watchmen. He also starred as Capt. Robert Mayers in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.

Janet Montgomery as Jen

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Jen is Jack's ex-wife, who is still very involved in his life much to Tasha's frustrations. When Jack and Emily disappear without a trace one day, Tasha is forced to team up with Jen even though the two have never seen eye to eye.

Janet Montgomery played Mary Sibley in the TV series Salem, Olivia Maine in This Is Us, and Madeline in Black Swan.

Jordan Stephens as Sam

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Sam is one of Tasha's closest friends who finds himself getting caught up in the mystery of Jack and Emily's disappearance.

Jordan Stephens is best known for being one-half of Rizzle Kicks, and for presenting the ITV2 panel show Don't Hate the Playaz.