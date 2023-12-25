How to watch The Castaways: stream the holiday TV show online

One of the few non-Christmassy TV shows debuting this winter is The Castaways, which comes out on Tuesday, December 26, although it's certainly still a show about families coming together.

The Castaways, based on a book by Lucy Clarke, is about a tropical holiday that goes wrong. Sisters Erin and Lori are traveling around Fiji, and shortly after splitting up Lori's plane disappears. Months later, Erin travels back to Fiji when her presumed-dead sister's credit card is used in a remote village in Fiji. The story is split between Erin hunting for her missing sister, and Lori's struggle for survival when the plane went missing.

So this is a tense mystery-thriller set in the idyllic tropics, which is a far cry from the Christmas release date of the show. A nice little holiday, if not for the wilderness survival!

So here's how to watch The Castaways from wherever you are... if it's streaming for you.

How to watch The Castaways in the UK

In the UK, you can use Paramount Plus in order to watch The Castaways, with the show landing on the streaming service on Tuesday, December 26 (that's Boxing Day).

Paramount Plus costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year, after a seven-day free trial. You can also sign up via a Prime Video channel if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

How to watch The Castaways in the US

At the time of writing, there's no word on when The Castaways will release in the US — it's only confirmed for a UK and Ireland release so far.

Some rumors suggest that The Castaways will land on Paramount Plus around the world from early 2024, but the company itself hasn't confirmed it just yet. So if you're desperate to see the show, you might need to find another way to watch it...

How to watch The Castaways everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Castaways, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like The Castaways or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.